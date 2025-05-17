When you’re talking about the greatest artists of all time, a few names come to mind, like da Vinci, van Gogh, Picasso, Britney Spears, and so on. But you might name Michelangelo as the one who reigns above all, and a new immersive exhibition in Miami Beach wants you to see the one and only genius’ work, in a whole new light.

Michelangelo was a Renaissance genius, and without a doubt…

Johanna Guttmann: “…world-renowned, one of the greatest artists ever.”

And now, in Miami Beach, at the new Lincoln Road exhibition “Michelangelo: Art and Legacy,” you can get up close and personal with full-scale reproductions of his most iconic works.

Johanna Guttmann: “It’s open for everybody, and it’s really a way to make Michelangelo and his art more approachable, more accessible.”

No stuffiness here. Well, aside from these clouds. See the heartbreaking “Pietà.”

Johanna Guttmann: “I just think that the ability to create something of stone that has so much emotion, that is so moving, is unbelievable.”

And the astonishing Sistine Chapel ceiling, which he didn’t even want to paint.

Johanna Guttmann: “He saw himself as a sculptor first. That was his love, and that was his passion. He really tried to turn down the Sistine Chapel frescoes, but he’s so well-known for it today, which is kind of humorous.”

Imagine being so talented that this is the job you do while rolling your eyes the whole way through.

Johanna Guttmann: “Of course, the real Sistine Chapel is over 65 feet above your head, so we’ve sort of brought it down so that you can get a sense of it, a taste of it. We actually have couches where you can lean back and look at the ceiling, because there’s so much to take in.”

Plus, this contemporary sculpture depicting its most famous piece.

Johanna Guttmann: “It’s taking the center panel of the Sistine Chapel ceiling, which is ‘The Creation of Man,’ where God is reaching out and connecting with man, just with a little finger touch, but not quite touching.”

And of course, you knew David was coming.

Johanna Guttmann: “What’s very different about the depiction of the David is that in most depictions of the David, he has just slain Goliath. This is before he goes out to battle.”

No doubt, this stud was feeling his oats.

Johanna Guttmann: “He’s absolutely perfect, and his musculature and the way his body is turned, that gives you the illusion that he’s about to do something.”

The exhibition, at 1212 Lincoln, is open Wednesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Last entry at 6 p.m.

Johanna Guttmann: “Art, I feel like it speaks to everybody. It’s almost a universal language. It should speak to our souls, like something deep within us. It should move us.”

FOR MORE INFO:

“Michelangelo: Art and Legacy”

Wed-Sun: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1212 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach FL 33139

Website

