In Miami, they say, “If you don’t know someone with a mango tree, you might not have any friends.” But that’s OK, because one Miami restaurant is your friend, and they have enough mango for everybody.

Michael’s Genuine Food and Drink in the Design District is celebrating this mango season — one juicy bite at a time. Deco gobbled up the new menu.

Ready for your yearly mango fix? Then you might want to fit in a reservation at Michael’s Genuine in Miami’s Design District, where the mangoes aren’t just fresh, they are locally sourced,

Randy Zuniga: “Here at Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, we love mango season. A lot of our servers and cooks, they like to bring in the mangoes and just see it hit the menu.”

And the love is real! The restaurant is serving up a mango-loaded three-course meal that’s bursting with flavor.

Randy Zuniga: “There is a multiple, different varieties of mangoes, and they all have different textures and flavors and profiles, so you want, like, kind of bring it in and play with it raw, and taste it and then see, ‘Oh, this might be good with fish, this might be good in a sauce.'”

Or how about both? Red snapper crudo, anyone?

Randy Zuniga: “The red snapper is almost sweet-like and kind of firm, so I wanted to feature that in its purest form. Slice it very thin, we fan it out, and then we wanted the sweet mango aspect to it to kind of highlight that.”

The result is a dish that’s just as stunning to look at as it is to taste.

The mango madness doesn’t end there.

Randy Zuniga: “The next dish is the prawns that we get off the Ivory Coast. We bring those guys in, and we roast them in the wood oven. When it comes out, we did a mango habanero glaze using the nice, riper mangos, and we combine it with our habanero hot sauce that we make in-house, and then it’s plated over a salad of pickle green mango.”

If you feel a bit of sadness when the plate is clean, cheer up, because dessert is on the way.

Randy Zuniga: “For dessert, we are featuring our mango tres leches, which is a traditional sponge cake, which is marinated in milk and mango purée.”

To wash it all down, sip on a cocktail with, yup, mango. Guests can’t get enough.

Annellyse Munroe: “I grew up eating mangos — I have three trees in my backyard — so having a local restaurant in Miami that sources mangos from the community, and now has special dishes tailored to mango season, is just truly amazing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

130 NE 40th St.

Miami, FL 33137

305-676-0894

michaelsgenuine.com

