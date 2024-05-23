The Michael Kors brand has been around for over 40 years and is now known for more than just purses and clothes. Thanks to Club Kors, this pop-up is bringing party vibes to Miami. Deco was at Tuesday night’s launch to check it out, and it was a bag full of fun.

Summer beach vibes are here, and over at Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club in Miami, Michael Kors is taking over.

Julie Milo: “Club Kors and Joia Beach is going to be this week-long pop-up activation. It’s Miami’s hottest, chicest summer party. It’s a whole lifestyle experience, and that’s something that the Michael Kors brand really focuses on, being an iconic luxury lifestyle brand, and they’re bringing it right to our private shores here at Joia Beach, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.”

This fun in the sun kicked off with a VIP party.

Julie Milo: “Our umbrellas are logo, the motif is spread across all of our sunbeds, DJ booth. Our staff is even in Michael Kors gear this week.”

And for top influencers, like Bretman Rock, MK is life.

Bretman Rock: “I’m loving the Michael Kors vibe. I’m loving Miami. It reminds me so much of Hawaii but the humidity of Philippines. Mama, everything Michael Kors comes out with is so hot. I mean, look at my outfit today. Wearing heels at the beach, ’cause why not? We in Miami.”

There’s a store on-site with accessories, ready-to-wear fits, shoes and purses.

Julie Milo: “It’s definitely a play for summer with the Michael Kors iconic monogram print here, so we’ve played with it a little bit within our space. The restaurant is doing a lot of collaborations between food and beverage as well. So, if you and your friends come by, reserve sun beds and enjoy the day, and we have an awesome beach club service.”

From shopping to food to drink poos, this Kors celebration runs until Memorial Day.

Julie Milo: “We’re open for lunch and dinner service starting at noon, all the way to 11 p.m. Our team is also celebrating the official launch of summer by opening especially for Memorial Day, which is that Monday the 27th, and we’ll be open from noon to sunset.”

There’s nothing like that sunset glow paired with merch, so come dressed to impress.

Julie Milo: “We like to say at Joia Beach, it’s upscale beach chic, and so, we are a beachfront destination, we’ve got sand, so we want guests to be comfortable, but it’s that jet set lifestyle resort chic, and Michael Kors is always obviously encouraged.”

Reservations are encouraged to indulge on all things MK.

FOR MORE INFO:

Club Kors

May 22-27, noon-8 p.m.

Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

joiabeachmiami.com/happenings

