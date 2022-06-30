Michael Bublé’s latest album is going higher because it’s called “Higher.” With a new record comes new songs, but also something we actually haven’t heard in a while: concerts!

Michael is hitting the road, but not before sitting down with us to talk about his new music.

Bubly? It’s pronounced Bublé.

Michael Bublé (in TV ad): “Blackberry Bublé. My favorite.”

Store customer (in TV ad): “You mean Bubly.”

Michael Bublé (in TV ad): “No I meant Bublé.”

Store customer (in TV ad): : “You’re Michael Bublé; that’s a Bubly.”

Forget the drink. Give us Michael Bublé.

Michael Bublé (singing): “You know you have it, you take a moment and make it magic.”

Michael’s latest album is bringing the heat.

Michael Bublé (singing): “Because when you go low, and I get high. You move that slow, it lights my fire.”

And heart.

Michael Bublé (singing): “I’ll never hurt he like he hurt you. I’ll never make you cry.”

Michael talked to us about his latest album, “Higher,” and his concert in Sunrise this August.

Michael Bublé: “The ‘Higher’ album was a love of my life. Every album you make, it’s like a snapshot, it’s like a Polaroid of where you are in your life.”

He got to collaborate with some pretty big names for the covered songs in the record.

Michael Bublé (singing): “The first, my last, my everything.”

Michael Bublé: “I think my favorite part of creating this album was working with people that I love and that are my friends. Sir Paul McCartney produced. Willie Nelson, who’s one of my favorite human beings and musicians in the universe, singing with him was nothing but a joy.”

Willie Nelson (singing): “I’m crazy, crazy for feelin’ so lonely.”

But what he’s really excited about for this album is performing, especially here in South Florida.

Michael Bublé: “We’ve all been apart and divided for so long, that the one thing that really does brings people together is music, and I’m so excited to bring people together again.”

Bringing people together is his job, which is why he wants everyone to go.

Michael Bublé: “In times when gas prices are crazy and people are struggling, I know that entertainment is still important, so I wanted to make tickets affordable. I wanted families to be able to be able to come.”

But since you’re a valued Deco viewer, Michael is here to hook you up.

Michael Bublé: “If you want to come see me in concert, then just follow these instructions.”

Email your name and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com.

Michael Bublé (singing): “And you know, you know that I’m only going to beg for more.”

Michael performs Friday, Aug. 12 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Michael Bublé Higher Tour 2022

FLA Live Arena

Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.

flalivearena.com/events/detail/michaelbublehigher

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.