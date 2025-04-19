Being a twin in real life must be interesting. Playing twins in a movie, that’s gotta be tough.

Deco’s Alex Miranda, who’s one of a kind, spoke with Michael B. Jordan about his dual role in “Sinners.”

Hollywood can’t get enough of Michael B. Jordan. So much so, he plays both of the leading characters in his new movie, and with twice the sinners, there must be twice the sin.

It’s double the trouble in “Sinners.”

David Maldonado (as Hogwood): “You twins?”

Michael B. Jordan (as Stack): “Nah, we cousins.”

Michael B. Jordan stars in two leading roles.

Alex Miranda: “Acting opposite yourself, there are so many versions of you in the movie, really, but what was it like for you to do that?”

Michael B. Jordan: “It was a calculated premeditation of performance that I’ve never had to deal with before, that was complex and layered. And it just goes to the hard work and the prep, you know what I’m saying? And also getting the sets and figuring out the blocking and where I’m going to exist, because where one brother goes, the other one can’t exist in that space.”

Playing identical twin brothers Smoke and Stack. writer, producer and director Ryan Coogler told me he knew he had to nail that special twin bond.

Ryan Coogler: “I wanted to get thw dynamic right. It’s maybe one of the most unique human dynamics.”

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, Smoke and Stack return to their hometown, before running into lost loves, including Hailee Steinfeld’s character, Mary.

Hailee Steinfeld: “I am so grateful. Michael is one of the most incredible scene partners I’ve ever had. He is so generous as an actor, he’s constantly doing whatever he has to do for you to deliver, and we had the best time. I mean, we had to snap out of laughing fits seconds before we were rolling.”

And Wunmi Mosaku’s Annie.

Wunmi Mosaku: “A mother, lover, safety, community driven, wise woman. Deeply connected, deeply rooted.”

But only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Spoiler: It’s vampires!

Alex Miranda: “If you did have to live forever, how do you think that you would want to spend that time?”

Wunmi Mosaku: “If I wasn’t going to die, I would just go around saving the world.”

Hailee: “I think it would be split between that and, like, catching up on sleep.”

Wunmi Mosaku: “Sleep.”

[Wunmi laughs.]

“Sinners” is part gangster flick, part vampire movie, part love letter to blues music … but plenty of sin either way.

Alex Miranda: “One sin that you’ve committed in the last 24 hours.”

Michael B. Jordan: “Gluttony!”

Ryan Coogler: “Gluttony!”

Wunmi Mosaku: “Oooh, indulgence. It was the premiere was last night.”

Hailee Steinfeld: “I was going to say…”

Alex Miranda: “Pride.”

Hailee Steinfeld: ‘We had to be here early. We stayed out late, had a lot of fun.”

Michael B. Jordan: “Oxtail beef patty, and I got a stomach virus, so I didn’t even care.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God!”

Michael B. Jordan: “I didn’t even care. It tasted so good.”

This movie was was a wild ride, so go watch “Sinners” in theaters now.

