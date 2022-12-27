The Rocky franchise and its spin-off, Creed, is more popular than ever, and the latest installment is taking it up a notch. Not only is Michael B. Jordan directing “Creed III,” the entire project is being filmed on IMAX, a first for any sports film.

Micheal B. Jordan is back in the ring, starring in “Creed III,” and the stakes are even higher.

Micheal B. Jordan: “I want people to walk away from this movie feeling better than they did when they walked in.”

The film means a lot to the actor because he’s making his directorial debut.

Micheal B. Jordan “You really put a piece of yourself into your films, from personal desires and goals to shortcomings, failures, mistakes.”

Jordan takes everything about the boxing franchise seriously.

He’s been in it to win it since 2015.

That’s when Jordan first landed the role of Adonis “Donnie” Creed, the seventh installment and spin-off of the Rocky franchise.

“Creed II” came next. The 2018 film was a box office success.

Fast forward to 2023, which is just a few days away…

Micheal B. Jordan: “‘Creed III’ is not just your typical boxing movie. We really wanted to take advantage of the emotional journey of the characters and put that into the ring and have it pay off in a physical way.”

It’s also the first sports film to be shot completely on IMAX cameras.

Micheal B. Jordan: “You are able to see every bead of sweat, every impact, the ripples in the skin, the sounds of the footsteps, the punches, the music. The lack of sound and really immerse yourself into their entire world. I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams.”

Adonis is finally in a good place, personally and professionally.

But a blast from the past has a bone to pick, and of course, he wants to fight it out.

Creed is a great franchise for a lot of reasons.

Mainly, Ryan Coogler. He took Rocky and breathed new life into it, writing a story for a younger generation while keeping its iconic history intact.

“Creed lll” is exciting and worth the hype.

Ryan Coogler: “I hope audiences walk away feeling inspired and have the courage to do something you wouldn’t normally do.”

“Creed: III” is set to hit theaters March 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.