Michael B. Jordan is back in the ring in “Creed III,” which hits theaters this weekend. This time around, he’s not just throwing punches; he’s calling the shots.

Deco sat down with the first-time director to talk about his roles behind and in front of the camera.

Jonathan Majors (as Damian “Dame” Anderson): “I’m coming for everything.”

Michael B. Jordan (as Adonis Creed): “You’re threatening me?”

Michael B. Jordan returns as boxing legend Adonis Creed in “Creed III.”

Michael B. Jordan (as Adonis Creed): “One day you came back. The past came back, too.”

Besides starring in the film, he’s also the director. The job of directing himself took a little time to get right.

Michael B. Jordan: “Until you put yourself in the position, and you understand what’s at play. Once that’s done and out the way to the side, fortunately for me as a director, I can say, ‘Do it, let’s go again.'”

Michael’s grateful for the help he got on and off the set.

Michael B. Jordan: “I never edited my own performance before, you know what I’m saying? So to have other people come and, like, be able to give me a critique or their opinion on certain things from my brain trust and my collaborators, I think that was extremely important, too.”

Adonis comes out of retirement to battle his childhood friend, Damian “Dame” Anderson, who shows up out of nowhere — with bad intentions.

Michael B. Jordan (as Adonis Creed): “Hey, my man, can I help you?”

Jonathan Majors (as Damian “Dame” Anderson): “Can I get your autograph?”

Michael B. Jordan (as Adonis Creed): “No, I ain’t signing no autographs, but get off my car.”

Jonathan Majors (as Damian “Dame” Anderson): “You don’t remember me, huh?”

Michael B. Jordan (as Adonis Creed): “Damian.”

Jonathan Majors plays Damian. He says being directed by the man he’s trying to demolish was an absolute pleasure.

Jonathan Majors: “He’s a fighter, so he knows when to let instinct go. He said, ‘Just go with your instinct, what do you think?’ You know, he’s very quick to just pull the stool and put me in the ring and go, ‘Do it,’ which is something I really admired about him.”

Tessa Thompson returns as Bianca Creed, Adonis’ wife and most trusted advisor.

Michael B. Jordan (as Adonis Creed): “He’s not going to stop.”

Tessa Thompson (as Bianca Creed): “Then you make him.”

Tessa’s jazzed that filmgoers will get to check out her work hubby’s latest talent.

Tessa Thompson: “I feel excited for audiences to get to see Mike in this new light, to get to meet filmmaker Michael B. Jordan.”

“Creed III” is in theaters now.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.