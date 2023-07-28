One of the worst feelings is getting your nails done right before a big vacation, only to have them chipped or get messed up right before you take off.

Miami International Airport’s XpresSpa will take away your mani blues faster than you can say clockwork.

Their spa just added a new manicurist to their lineup — a robot! — to give you a quick fix before you board your flight.

Rodger Bumpass (as Squidward, voice): “Run for your lives! The robots are taking over the world, our world!”

That’s right: the robots are taking over … and they’re starting with our manicures at XpresSpa at Miami International Airport.

Erika O’Connor: “Clockwork Manicurist is a new robotics coming out to XpresSpa. It does your manicure, it’s a self-service.”

They call it a “minicure,” since it only paints your nails. No nail techs are involved.

Erika O’Connor: “Clockwork is very easy. The customer will sit down, put their hand, and the machine will scan the nail. Once the nail is scanned, the robot will paint the nail. It’s gonna be one by one, and once it’s ready and done, we have drops so it will quick dry.”

Then you have one coat of a perfectly polished mani ready to go!

But, if you have to remove your old lacquer and fix your shape?

Erika O’Connor: “We will give you everything that you need: a nail file, a pusher, even acetone.”

They have 30 colors from your favorite nail brands to choose from. Plus…

Tania Oropesa: “It’s not painful at all. It’s very fast, very quick and very fun.”

Erika O’Connor: “By adding robotics into the service, it saves a lot of time for our customers that are on the go and ready to catch a flight, so this is very easy, very simple, and in 10 minutes, their nails are done.”

As for how long your robo-mani will last…

Erika O’Connor: “A minicure will last you a week. It all depends what do you do with your hands, but it’s a regular nail polish.”

FOR MORE INFO:

XpresSpa

Miami International Airport

2100 NW 42nd Ave North Terminal

Concourse D Gate D 11

Miami, FL 33142

305-341-5315

Open 7 days a week, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

