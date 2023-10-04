Oh, just chillin’ like a villain over here at The Berry Farm, where they are taking the idea of Halloween villains and packing them into a haunted house.

So get those vocal chords right because it’ll be scream-tastic night.

It’s nightmare galore inside “Nightmare in the Redland” — the newest attraction of Miami’s The Berry Farm.

Karl Wiegandt: “A lot of people just do a haunted house or they just do a hayride. We do all that plus the haunted house, plus the hayride, just because we’re gluttons for punishment I guess.”

If punishment is what you want, a punishment is what you’ll get.

At this Halloween experience, they are not clowning around.

Karl Wiegandt: “We’re trying to move into different compartments of scary. You’ve got Friday the 13th, the scary part, then you got people that are scared of clowns. We’re incorporating all of them. Each room has their own identity. Each room has their own little world.”

The farm is a different type of world during the day.

Karl Wiegandt: “People in South Florida wanting that fall experience, even though it’s 90 degrees sometimes. Numerous photo opportunities throughout the whole entire farm. The pumpkin patch is always full of pumpkins. We do grow them locally also, which is something new that we started doing this season.”

They have food, sunflowers, a cool corn maze, obstacle courses, playgrounds, jumping pillows and hayride.

But when the sun goes down… The Redlands turn wild.

Karl Wiegandt: “We’re not typically open in the nighttime. Anytime you go from Miami down into the Redlands, down into a farm, down into a spooky house, and into a hayride which is through the woods it has a component of being scary to begin with. So we just add a couple of fun things to really give it a different twist.”

Twists and turns are all over this immersive spot. And it took a lot to get done.

Karl Wiegandt: “Our idea is to have the haunted, to have the scary, to have the fun, the lighting, and the smoke, and the music. There’s a lot of little details that I never thought would go into something like this. So much respect to the people that do it on a regular basis.”

The event will start on Oct. 6 throughout Oct. 31. Tickets are $30 per person.

FOR MORE INFO:

Nightmare in the Redland

The Berry Farm

13720 SW 216th St, Miami

www.showpass.com/nightmare-at-the-redlands

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.