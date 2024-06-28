A Miami girl’s dreams are coming true. Not only is rising star Joaquina excited about releasing new music, but soon she will get to sing on stage with Andrea Bocelli. Deco sat down with the talented singer to learn all about her.

Miami’s own Joaquina loves being the youngest person to win the Latin Grammy for best new artist.

Joaquina: “Winning best new artist at the Grammys last year was insane for me, and I just feel so deeply honored, you know, to get this recognition from my peers.”

And when it comes to her music…

Joaquina: “I have a lot of influences from folk, rock, but it all kind of falls under pop.”

The singer just released her new song “Pesimista.”

Joaquina: “In English, it translates to ‘pessimist,’ but ironically, it’s a love song. It’s a song that I wrote last year when I was in Spain. It’s kind of a song about being away from home and far from home and missing a specific person.”

While she’s very proud of her work, she’s even more thrilled about performing with Andrea Bocelli in London on July 5.

Joaquina: “I’m just very excited about it, and I am obviously taking it with so much respect and responsibility and just very excited to be there and live that experience.”

