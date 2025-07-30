Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like a good rom-com, especially one starring one of SoFlo’s own. Sofia Carson is falling head over heels in love across the pond in “My Oxford Year,” which drops on Netflix this Friday.

Martin Bishop (as Lord): “Welcome to the University of Oxford. Your time here is precious, seize it.”

Moving abroad is hard. Falling in love with the hot British guy? That’s easy.

Harry Trevaldwyn (as Charlie Butler): “Flirting with the hot teacher on the first day?”

Sofia Carson (as Anna De La Vega): “No, I…”

Harry Trevaldwyn (as Charlie Butler): “Oh no, I love it. That is a serious bit of crumpet.”

Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest are having a jolly good time in the new rom-com “My Oxford Year.”

Sofia Carson: “It was so much fun to step into Anna’s shoes and, you know, she’s such an Anglophile, so I think she learned so much about British culture before arriving. So she’s like a fish out of water who thinks she isn’t a fish out of water.”

But fun can only get you so far when it comes to relationships.

Sofia Carson (as Anna De La Vega): “We said we’d have fun. And we have.”

Poppy Gilbert (as Cecelia Knowles): “Trust me, Anna, it’s not worth the pain.”

Corey Mylchreest (as Jamie Davenport): “Don’t waste the short time you have left in Oxford on me. There’s no future here.”

Before facing the future, you have to look to the past … and if you need to do some external soul-searching, Corey says there’s no better place than somewhere as iconic and historical as the University of Oxford.

Corey Mylchreest: “Oxford, specifically in the film, feels so potent, powerful. You know, it’s its own character, really, and it was so important for us all to do as much of the film as possible there, you know, and to be surrounded by – you know, it’s really remarkable that we were able to do so much of it there.”

Sofia Carson (as Anna De La Vega): “A succession of moments is really all we have. And I want mine to be with you.”

