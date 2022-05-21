Every season is swimsuit season when you live in SoFlo, and when it comes to heating things up, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is always hot, hot, hot.

But this year’s edition is about more that just sexy swimsuits and models. It’s about making a splash while making history.

Kim Kardashian: “Hi, I’m Kim Kardashian, and I’m here in the Dominican Republic shooting my Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.”

Talk about model behavior! Kim Kardashian looks fierce and fabulous in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she can’t believe she made the cover.

Kim Kardashian: “I don’t wanna date myself or sound old but, like, in my 40s? Like, that’s crazy. I never thought in a million years that I would be shooting one myself.”

Ciara: “I’ve always dreamt of being on this cover ever since I was really young, especially as an entertainer. It’s always been pretty significant in the entertainment space, so it’s a big dream come true for me.”

Singer Ciara is also a cover girl. She says the experience has been empowering.

Ciara: “There’s been a lot of women before me that have crawled so I can walk, and then that next woman walks so the next woman can run. I just feel like it’s a new day, and we ain’t taking no mess.”

The 2022 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is full of firsts, from Elon Musk’s mother Maye becoming the magazine’s oldest cover model at 74, to Yumi Nu breaking barriers as the first plus-size Asian-American model to be featured front and center.

And here’s something you don’t usually see in the Swimsuit Issue: Miami’s own Kelly Hughes is flaunting her C-section scar.

Good for you! That’s one way to make your mark in the mag.

Kelly Hughes: “You just have this instant reaction of ‘wow, wow, wow, wow, wow,’ like, ‘They picked me!’ And then, of course, after that, I was like, ‘I’m gonna show my C-section scar,’ and I’ve never shown my scar before.”

Kelly tells Deco she had an awesome time during her shoot, and she’s really proud of the message the magazine is sending this year.

Kelly Hughes: “This issue is about normalizing the change of our bodies. It’s also like inclusivity. It’s so important right now.”

As far as being the first to shoot with her scar showing, she’s one proud mama.

Kelly Hughes: “I don’t think we should have to hide something as beautiful as having a baby, and I think that’s the really incredible point of this shoot, which was so much more than just a photo. It meant something to so many women around the world.”

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is out now.

Some of the models are gonna be in town celebrating at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino this weekend.

