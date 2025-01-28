Cutie Pie and Miami’s own, Noah Centineo is coming back for season two of ‘The Recruit’. The Netflix series is picking up right when it left off, with edge-of-your-seat action, and this time he teams up with a fighter who matches his energy.

Noah Centineo had so many close calls in season one of “The Recruit”. Why would the CIA lawyer rush back into danger? We’ll let him tell you.

Noah Centineo: “We felt it was important to pick up immediately where we left off and try to, uh, tie a bow around the storyline and then move on to, to the next graymail case, you know.”

Season 2 finds Noah on a dangerous mission in South Korea. But this time around he has a partner. Enter Korean intelligence agent Teo Yoo.

Teo Yoo: “He’s a cunning and smart and clever NIS agent, who’s willing to risk everything and sacrifice everything for what he stands for, morally, and who he loves.”

The Netflix series is all about lights, cameras, and a lot of action scenes and both actors say, it was right up their alley.

Noah Centineo: “You get out there, and suddenly there’s a yacht, and then there’s all these support vessels, right?”

Teo Yoo: “And ice water.”

Noah Centineo: “And ice water!”

Teo Yoo: “A cold plunge.”

Noah Centineo: “A cold plunge, yeah.”

Season Two of The Recruit starts streaming next Thursday.

