A new culinary hotspot now awaits you in downtown Miami and it’s making a splash with a unique twist on wine dining. Stop our whining. “Sixty Vines” is the latest addition to the Miami food scene, offering a very impressive selection of wines on tap, alongside a delectable menu.

Wine lovers rejoice because Sixty Vines, Miami’s newest wine haven has just landed.

Tony Villaflores-Diaz: “Sixty Vines is a restaurant that also has an amazing sustainable wine program, with 60 different wines on tap.”

Wait, 60 different wines on tap?! Huh, tell us more!

Tony Villaflores-Diaz: “That’s the freshest wine you are going to get in Miami-Dade County. I mean it just flows right out. Sixty Vines is really just a tap-to-table experience.”

Stopping by to enjoy a glass or two isn’t just helping you take a load off. You’re also helping save the planet. You’re a hero.

Tony Villaflores-Diaz: “We use a keg system. Each keg is 26 bottles, which saves 26 bottles from going into a landfill. Which in our first year we are looking at saving 37,000 bottles, corks and foils that we are not going to be putting in landfills.”

So what is it going to be? Red? White? Rosé?

Tony Villaflores-Diaz: “All of our servers can kind of guide you on your own little flight. There’s a wine for everybody on this menu and there might be a wine that you don’t even know you like until you try it.”

Yes, the wine is obviously the star of the place. But don’t count out the other tasty drinks.

Tony Villaflores-Diaz: “We have an amazing bar program. We have what my personal favorite, which is a Tequila Fix. It’s tequila, house-made watermelon juice, lime, and a little bit of spicy Tajin on the rim.”

Now that we reeled you in with a good time, let’s dive into the food.

Tony Villaflores-Diaz: “The Creste di Gallo pasta is my personal favorite. It’s going to have chicken, pesto, mushrooms, and a little bit of roasted tomatoes in there.”

And?

Tony Villaflores-Diaz: “We got pork chop, a bruatta, fried chicken caviar. We also have charcuterie boards. We have the highest-grade of meat and cheeses that we put on those boards. We want to make sure that you guys are getting the best quality possible.”

With more than 10 restaurants throughout the country, the owners say it only made sense for Miami to be the next stop.

Tony Villaflores-Diaz: “We want to bring wine country to a place where wine country doesn’t really exist and that’s the reason we chose the Miami World Center to be right in the mix of everything.”

Kathleen Schreiber: “I love Sixty Vines, I’ve actually been before in other cities, so I’m so excited that Sixty Vines is now in Miami because it has been a staple for me in the past.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sixty Vines

150 NE 8th St #135

Miami, FL 33132

(786) 607-7846

sixtyvines.com

