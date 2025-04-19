What do disco balls and student musicians have in common? They shine extra bright!

“Young Musicians Unite” is throwing the grooviest gala in town, and it’s all to keep the music alive for Miami’s next generation.

If you’re looking for “Saturday Night Fever” vibes, Mana Wynwood is turning into Studio 54 with soul and serious heart. This night is part party, part purpose.

It’s Young Musicians Unite’s 12th annual gala, and this year, they’re raising the roof and raising funds.

Plus, Gabrielle Anwar will make a special appearance!

Gabrielle Anwar: “What is happening at YMU? It’s gonna be crazy.”

The lineup? Jazz, throwback anthems, drumlines, all student-powered and this year’s theme…

Sammy Gonzalez: “We wanna do disco because it’s a party, it’s fun. We want people to dress up, and be in theme and the music and get on the dance floor and have a great night together.

Gabrielle Anwar: “And he looks really good in ’70s clothes.”

Sammy Gonzalez: “Of course. :ook at this mini afro over here.”

And these future stars, they spoke for themselves.

Stella Rodriguez: “I’m very excited for the 12th annual gala. We’ve participated in previous galas, and it’s always a highlight of the year, so we’re very excited.”

They’re catching a fever for disco.

Sophia Frank: “I also love the theme. It feels very ’70s, like we went back in time to do this one show.”

All that funk on that dance floor helps keep music programs “Stayin’ Alive” in schools.

Sammy Gonzalez: “We believe that every child deserves access to free music education. We work with over 9,000 students across 61 schools in Miami. So this night, our goal is to raise $1 million, but we moved it to $1.5 million, because we are doing so good.”

Now, all we need is a dance move straight out of 1977, so naturally, we made them show us.

Yeah, I see the resemblance. Disco never died; it just found a new beat.

Sammy Gonzalez: “And that’s the coolest part: You get to teach the students about an era that was so important and so iconic.”

Gabrielle Anwar: “The night is beautiful; it’s like a private music festival. Everybody who attends is just dancing and tripping out on how talented these kids are.”

Time to disco all night long. YMU’s 12th annual gala will be on April 26.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Mana Wynwood

318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

Saturday, April 26

Young Musicians Unite website



