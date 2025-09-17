Bon Jovi’s back with a new anthem and living with some Jersey pride; however, behind the lens of Bon Jovi’s new video is Miami’s Gil Green. Our very own Alex Miranda, who loves to ride on steel horses, has more. Alex?

The filmmaker spilled some tea on what it’s like working with the iconic band again. This time, he got to relive Bon Jovi’s teenage years, and you’re gonna wanna ride it all night long.

Bon Jovi (singing): “Feels like home to me. We’ll always be Red, White and Jersey.”

Bon Jovi’s giving fans a new drop with jersey on their mind.

Gil Green, director: “It’s in his heart, man. Bon Jovi is just the same way Miami’s in my heart, like he loves that city. He gives back to that city.”

Bon Jovi (singing): “Yeah, we held on tight, looking up all night.”

“Red, White and Jersey” is the first track on the band’s “Forever Legendary Edition” album, out October 24th. Local guy with an eye, Gil Green, made the words come to life.

Gil Green: “He sent me the music, I vibed out for a little bit. He gave me a little direction, like he definitely wanted this to be about his town, hence the title. He trusts me, I trust him, we put it down, we make history.”

Capturing the coming-of-age vibe was key for Gil.

Gil Green: “Just like a feel-good, teenagers having fun. Exploring life. Exploring Jersey through love. Imagine playing hooky with your best friend in high school. What was crazy was that we had these 18-year-old kids that were the biggest Bon Jovi fans. You would have never even imagined, and they were so hyped to be in this video.”

But shooting the whole band in the studio together was legendary.

Gil Green: “They treated us because he’s just putting his show together, so they treated us like a private show. Gave us a one-hour concert with just friends and family. Some people had the little earplugs in. But it’s rock, you can’t listen to it with earplugs, you just gotta you know lose a few frequencies in your rear drums and just accept it.”

From rock to hip hop, it’s on to the next project for the master maker.

Gil Green: “Just a few days ago, we shot the hip-hop artist Gunna for the MTV Awards. There are a few things in the can with Mr. 305. We shot a film that I can’t talk a little bit too much about. Mr. Green drops his sauce in all of it.”

And his creative sauce was recently recognized…

Gil Green: “Big shout out to Coral Gables High for being inducted into the Hall of Fame. That was exciting for me, local boy.”

You can listen to “Red, White and Jersey” on all music streaming platforms after Deco Drive.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.