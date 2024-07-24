In a galaxy not so far away at Miami’s Frost Science Museum, a fusion is bubbling. FilmGate Fusion at Frost Science Mseum to be exact. Las Vegas, they may have the Sphere with its 360-degree concerts but we have the Frost Planetarium, which is showcasing artists every month from domes and beyond.

When art and science merge together, something visually beautiful happens and FilmGate Fusion at Frost Science wants to share the beauty.

Alec Warren: “It’s all about really bringing together the arts, science, technology and storytelling in order to entertain and engage audiences of different backgrounds, ages and interests.”

FilmGate Miami is the creative fuse to the science.

Diliana Alexander: “We want to inspire local creators to create these immersive dome experiences.”

From dome to virtual reality, seeing is believing.

Alec Warren: “You can come explore all the hands-on activities and experiences that we fill up here in the planetarium pre-show space. Then we typically have an hour of dome-related programming and you get to hear from guest speakers and creators after the films are over as well. It’s like going to the movies plus hearing from the creator of the movie.”

Engaging with musical beats is local artist and scientist, Aya.

Aya Umoh: “We create an immersive and interactive experience around a musician named My Guy Mars, a Grammy award-winning producer.”

My Guy Mars: ‘How you make me feel girl I like it.”

Aya Umoh: “They’ll hear his music he just released a song with Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes. You’ll learn about this artist but you’ll actually take on this intergalactic experience that allows you to move around the environment with our controller. Allows you to play with the experience and there’s no technology that you have to physically wear.”

Diliana Alexander: “What an amazing way to learn about physics in an immersive science and experience it through an artistic point of view I think that’s the best way to learn really.”

This month’s Fusion is on Thursday, July 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets cost $20.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.