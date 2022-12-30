Hialeah might seem like just another city in Miami, but there’s tons of fun to be had in the City of Progress. From great restaurants to water skiing and pottery classes, Alex Miranda has the scoop on the all the cool things to check out.

Think Hialeah and…

Ignacio “Nacho” Hernandez: “Spring-fed aquifer water…”

…doesn’t come to mind first, but at Miami Watersports Complex at Amelia Earhart Park…

Ignacio “Nacho” Hernandez: “You can wakeboard, you can water ski, you can kneeboard, you can wakeskate. I mean, you can even bring your skim board.”

It has a boat and cable system for seasoned pros.

Ignacio “Nacho” Hernandez: “One of them right here, Joey, going in there. Pretty cool.”

Joseph: “I’ve been coming back almost every week, so you could say I’m pretty addicted.”

And first-timers.

Alex Miranda: My issue is that I keep getting out and never turning the board.”

So…

Alex Miranda: “I did it! An entire round!”

And fly.

Alex Miranda: “I can’t believe i’m about to do this!”

Alex Miranda: “I’ll never let go, Jack. I’ll never let go. Yeah, except you did let go.”

And let loose!

Alex Miranda: “That was exhilarating, totally ate it after, but that was my goal!”

Passes start at $60.

Hialeah artists unite!

Ruben Pazo: “Create all kinds of arts together.”

At Artisans Playhouse, with weekly…

Ruben Pazo: “Pottery and rug tufting classes.”

Love you, IKEA, but we can make our own rugs now.

Ruben Pazo: “It’s three to five hours, and they get to use a tufting gun to shoot yarn into it.”

By “it,” he means a projector, so just save a picture form the internet.

Ruben Pazo: “Album covers, anime, business logos.”

But what about those two-hour “Ghost” – I mean, wheel throwing class?

Ruben Pazo: “They can create mugs, bowls, vases and attach all kinds of little figures.”

You don’t have to Patrick Swayyy their patrons.

Guest: “It’s very therapeutic, by holding the clay, and you get this kind of sense of nostalgia. “

And by Playhouse, they really mean “play.”

Ruben Pazo: “Board games, ping-pong, we have stage with instruments that people are allowed to use.”

And what’s hilaeah without un milkshake, or batido, like…

Julio Barrero: “The trigo shake, which is probably the best in Miami.”

Fighting words! But this wheat treat is really a thing, at Trigo Cafe.

Julio Barrero: “Cuban American, with Spanish influence.”

Made with milk, ice, wheat, sugar, sure — but also whipped cream, caramel and crumbles of a Heath bar.

You think this lady is happy? Yeah, I think so.

Of course, you’ll find the staples here.

Julio Barrero: “Like the flan, arroz con leche and dulce de leche.”

And, it’s Hialeah, so coffee is coming.

Julio Barrero: “The Cafe Bombon is espresso with condensed milk.”

Julio Barrero: “We’re grateful that our customers come here.”

