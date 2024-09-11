If Alex Miranda was a character on “Miami Vice,” they’d call him “Baby Face.” Young Alex wasn’t even born when the iconic show made Miami an ’80s star, but now here he is, celebrating the show’s 40th anniversary.

Four decades later, the cities of Miami Beach and Miami are getting together to celebrate this SoFlo signature show. This weekend, the Avalon Hotel on the iconic Ocean Drive is going to be filled with fabulous events for the public to enjoy.

Remember this 1972 Ferrari Daytona Spider 365 GTS4? Well, if you guessed from “Miami Vice”…

Olivia Brown: “It’s known all over the world.”

Alex Miranda: “All over the world.”

Olivia Brown: “That’s what’s shocking.”

…you know your South Florida victory.

Alex Miranda: “What is it like to see everybody still, like, enamored by this car?”

Olivia Brown: “I think it is so freakin’ cool.”

And “Miami Vice” star Olivia Brown…

Olivia Brown: “I don’t drive it up there. Are you kidding me? You see how these people drive here?”

…you know, Detective Trudy Joplin…

Olivia Brown: “I was tough, but I would be too nervous to be a real police officer.”

…owns one of them now.

Olivia Brown: “I don’t think I’m driving the car around — I will say my age — at 67 with ‘Booty Trudy’ on the side of it. No.”

And she’s in town, top down, for the “Miami Vice” 40th anniversary events. From Thursday to Sunday, cast and crew will celebrate the iconic TV show.

Olivia Brown: “Saturday night, with Sandra Santiago, we’re going to be hosting at the Avalon, right here on Ocean Drive, a dinner. I will also be, Friday and Saturday, signing autographs at the Royal Palm.”

Bringing fans together with some of the people who made it all happen.

Olivia Brown: “I love you, fans. Please, please, please, please come down; we’ll have so much fun.”

You can take the girl out of Florida, but you can’t take the Florida out of the world.”

Alex Miranda: “Tell me about your life now.”

Olivia Brown: “I raised two daughters, fabulous women, and I told them, I said, ‘When you guys go off to school, I’m going to sell everything, and I’m going back. I want that whole island life,’ and they said, ‘You sound like a girl from the Keys,’ and that’s why I’m in the Keys.”

This entire reunion weekend is all thanks to superfan Derek Hedlund…

Derek Hedlund: “You can sign up for the panels, the screenings, everything, and you can even just buy a day pass, if you just want to go and meet some of the stars.”

…who, speaking of cars, wanted to take me out for a shooting location tour.

Derek Hedlund: “First up, the Carlyle, where it all began.”

Alex Miranda: “Nice! Man, I love this car. So, what are we listening to?”

Derek Hedlund: “I’ve got that covered.”

[Cue Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.”]

Alex Miranda: “OK, so are we going to go?”

Derek Hedlund: “Oh, yeah, that’s right, great, Yeah.”

[Cue Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.” Again.]

By the way, have you ever wanted to have dinner with Edward James Olmos? Because if you have, now’s your chance. You can actually do that here, at the Avalon Hotel, on Friday. Sandra and Olivia are going to be hosting an event here on Saturday. We’re talking three-course, delicious gourmet meals. Also, you can meet the cast and the crew; they will be attending as well. For tickets, the schedule and more info, click here.

