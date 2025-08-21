Unless you’ve suffered an unfortunate head injury, “Miami Vice” is simply unforgettable. The iconic TV series has a lasting legacy in the Magic City, transforming a sleepier, grittier South Beach into a sexier, more neon-lit version that became a world-class destination and for a week, you can relive those days with the cast and crew.

“Miami Vice” is still hot.

And now, you can join the cast and crew of the iconic 1980s TV series to relive the glory days. Crime-ridden glory days, sure … but they were fabulous, let’s be honest.

Sept. 9 through 14, the now annual event will feature all kinds of vice-filled fun, including one of many screenings on the 9th.

Derek Hedlund: “For the first time of the pilot episode here on Ocean Drive at the Clevelander outside. And afterwards, we’re going to have a live commentary with actors from the show and crew talking about how they filmed that iconic pilot episode.”

A runway rolled out onto Ocean Drive, the 10th.

Derek Hedlund: “We’re going to be having an ’80s car and fashion show, which we’re doing the casting for now, right here at the top of Ocean Drive.”

Which, local models — men and women — can try out for.

Derek Hedlund: “We’re looking for people with a Don Johnson swagger and an Olivia Brown sassiness when they walk.”

And so much more!

Derek Hedlund: “And the rest of the week, there’s going to be dinner experiences with cast and crew members at Yuca 105.”

Plus, filming location tours, parties, you name it! Oh, and a “Miami Vice” museum!

Derek Hedlund: “It will be at the Wilzig Museum Building again, but it’s going to be twice as big, and it’ll be greater, and that’ll be open starting September 9 and going until Art Basel.”

So, pull out those Ray-Bans and slip on those shoulder pads while rubbing shoulders with some very familiar faces.

Derek Hedlund: “So far, we have Mr. Edward James Olmos, Olivia Brown, Saundra Santiago, John Diehl, and I’ve added some new people in that you may not have known were on ‘Miami Vice.'”

Some of those events are free to the public, like the car and fashion show, but some are ticketed.

To see a full list of events and purchase tickets to the Miami Vice Reunion, click here.

