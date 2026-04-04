National Margarita Day passed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy some tequila, and there’s a bunch coming your way next weekend. The Miami Arte Tequila & Mezcal Festival is back for year four, and it’s turning the Magic City into a tequila playground.

If you’re looking for a little spice and a whole lot of spirit, Miami is about to turn up the heat.

The Miami Arte Agave Tequila & Mezcal Festival is back, and it’s bringing some of the finest sips from south of the border.

Walter Easterbrook: “You’re getting the best of the best. We just signed on Tears of Llorona, they’re about a 300 dollar bottle that retails.”

And that’s not the only brand that’ll be in attendance.

Walter Easterbrook: “We’ll have 30 brands. Each brand brings its own different type of expression. So they might bring a Blanco or Reposado, Añejo, extra Añejo, so there will probably be 150 different types.”

But the event isn’t just about what’s in your glass. It’s full on fun too!

Walter Easterbrook: “We have different performances. We have two local DJs, we have stilt performers, folkloric dancers, and we will have some traditional mariachi as well.”

General admission tickets start at 105 dollars, but you might want to splurge and cop the early entry vip ticket for 130 dollars instead.

“You get that extra hour, so you kind of beat the rush. We’re expecting about 800 guests; in the first hour, it’ll only be 400. The main thing is some of these brands will have some really nice higher-end expressions that they will only be pouring for that first hour.”

The festival is more than just a happy hour. It’s an experience.

Walter Easterbrook: “It’s not just a tequila event. It’s a curated cultural experience that brings together premium spirits, incredible foods, and local artists all in one place.”

The fun goes down on April 10 at the Sanctuary Mimo event venue in Miami.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Arte Agave Tequila & Mezcal Festival

April 10 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Sanctuary Mimo

7610 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138

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