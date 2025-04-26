The 305 is hosting their very own Bad Bunny look-alike contest.
This Sunday, a bunch of Benitos will gather at Roberto Clemente Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The bunny bash is part of O, Miami’s Poetry, Paperbacks and Piraguas.
And to celebrate Puerto Rican culture, the lucky baddie will receive a year membership to El Car Wash.
FOR MORE INFO:
O, Miami & Bookleggers Library Presents: Poetry, Paperbacks, & Piraguas
Sunday, April 27, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Roberto Clemente Park
101 NW 34th St.
Miami, FL 33127
Event Details
