The 305 is hosting their very own Bad Bunny look-alike contest.

This Sunday, a bunch of Benitos will gather at Roberto Clemente Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The bunny bash is part of O, Miami’s Poetry, Paperbacks and Piraguas.

And to celebrate Puerto Rican culture, the lucky baddie will receive a year membership to El Car Wash.

FOR MORE INFO:

O, Miami & Bookleggers Library Presents: Poetry, Paperbacks, & Piraguas

Sunday, April 27, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Roberto Clemente Park

101 NW 34th St.

Miami, FL 33127

Event Details

