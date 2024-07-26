Are you ready to party like it’s the 1970s? We hope so, because the best stuff from that decade is coming to Miami this weekend. Get ready to get your groove on because it’s time to go-go.

The 305 is about to be taken over with music, art and culture, all thanks to this year’s Miami Takeover.

Wylie Kynard: “The theme this year is Art of Go-Go.”

The Art of Go-Go Culture Fest is bringing a different vibe to SoFlo this weekend.

Wylie Kynard: “We’re trying to continue the movement of moving go-go outside the DMV and Washington, D.C., area. So the plan is to kind of expand on the music.”

So what is Go-Go? It’s funky music from the ’70s.

Big G: “You got percussions, you got singers, you got rappers. It’s just – it’s lit man, the bass lines.”

Big G (as Slim Charles): “Chair, our people got to stand somewhere, don’t it?

You may know Big G from the HBO show “The Wire.” These days, he’s rocking with the Backyard Band, and they’re super excited to hit the stage.

Big G: “I know a lot of people were like, ‘Man, I ain’t even like it at first, but when I saw it live, oh, my goodness.'”

DJ QuickSilva agrees that being in person is the best way to experience it.

DJ QuickSilva: “You never appreciate go-go until you see it live. The energy of go-go is equivalent to like going to a rock and roll concert meets a dancehall meets a rave.”

And while he won’t be playing Go-Go he says be prepared to dance your booty off.

DJ QuickSilva: “I’m gonna be there playing everything, hip hop, R&B, soca, reggae, dancehall, afro beats, you name it.”

You can also check out the work of artist Demont Pinder. He can’t wait to show off his talent; he’s going to be painting Olympic-themed pieces of art. Cool!

Demont Pinder: “Miami is always a good time. I’m always humbled to be able to take in all that energy that’s on stage, and then also see the crowd participation and take that recycle it and put it into the canvas. So I’m super excited.”

The Art of Go-Go Culture Fest is going down Saturday, July 27 at the Miami Beach Bandshell. But other events are happening as part of Miami Takeover all weekend long.

FOR MORE INFO:

Art of Go-Go Culture Fest

Saturday, July 27

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

themiamitakeover.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.