Miami Swim Week by Art Hearts Fashion is shimmering with new looks, and showing off these creations is harder than you may think. Models and designers alike are putting in some really hard work. Deco’s got our eyes on a couple of golden stars. Check ’em out.

Summer is made to show some skin.

Designers at Art Hearts Fashion during Miami Swim Week are finding creative ways to bare it all.

Erik Rosete, Art Hearts Fashion CEO: “We have a lot of brands from all over the world that focus on resort, couture and art. So you’re not necessarily going to be seeing all bikinis. You’re actually gonna get to see really cool craftsmanship and art on the runway.”

We caught up with BFyne at The Goodtime Hotel’s Strawberry Moon to see what’s up.

Buki Ade, BFyne designer: “What’s on trend with BFyne and will always be on trend is color. That is my brand identity. That is what I’m comfortable with. That is my go-to, just standout pieces that just cause attention without saying anything.”

This year, sunset vibes are in.

Buki Ade: “This collection is called the Golden Hour. What I’m wearing, it’s gold. Because it’s just your hour to shine. It’s all about woman representation. Just a standout woman that is not afraid to express herself creatively with what she’s wearing.”

This is Marqueza’s fourth year on the runway. What can we expect this weekend?

Bibyana Marquez, Marqueza designer: “Ohh, this year, OK, so, I’m just going to say, ‘All eyes on me.’ That’s a big clue.”

She made everyone wild last year.

Bibyana Marquez: “Oh, I love animal print. That was kind of a throwback for me, because the very first ever official design I did was animal print. Every year I always close every time I come out at the end, greet everyone and thank everyone for the support.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Swim Week

South Beach Miami

1235 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

posh.vip/e/miami-swim-week-powered-by-art-hearts-fashion

Art Hearts Fashion

artheartsfashion.com/miami-swimweek

