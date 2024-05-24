Art Hearts Fashion is at it again during Swim Week. They’re bringing colorful styles to the front and back of the runway. This year, there are local spots helping behind the scenes, like a 305 salon and barber shop. Check out these wet and wild looks!

Grab your swim goggles and take a peek at this year’s Miami Swim Week.

Erik Rosete, president of Art Hearts Fashion — Miami Swim Week: “Art Hearts Fashion has been the largest producer of Miami Swim Week for over a decade now. We actually feature the most amount of designers every season. So we have over 30 designers confirmed every season.”

Lila Nikole is one of those designers, and she’s always repping the 305, especially on the runway.

Lila Nikole, designer: “We are a fun, funky brand that is inspired by the city, by the colors, and by the sounds. This year’s collection is called Graphic Paradise, and it is inspired by pop art, by graphic pieces. It’s very bold and in your face. It has lots of color.”

Lila is for the people.

Lila Nikole: “When I design, I don’t like to follow trends. What’s applied here is something that I know someone’s going to like. They enjoy, and it’s just a little refreshing.”

And these women need some behind-the-scenes help.

Hair is just as important as the designs on the bodies.

Christian Parla, owner of That’s It! Salon: “That’s It! Hair Beauty Salon is a full-service beauty salon located in Miami Shores. We specialize in color and extensions and in creating that fresh glam Miami, fun look. Because you know, that’s it.”

OK! Models will be at this “it” spot for some hair r-and-r.

Christian Parla: “We’re doing a model takeover, first of all, here at the salon. That’s going to kick off the Miami Swim Week festivities. We’re doing prepping.”

That’s It! will be sending stylists to all the shows for some backstage hairlift.

Christian Parla: “Just get them like fresh and revamped, ready to walk the runway. I’m thinking we’ll probably see lots of waves, like lived-in looks, really like comfy, edgy, maybe high ponytails. It all depends on the specific brand and what it is they’re asking us to create.”

Fade Masters Miami is helping clean up the guys.

Vinicio Larios, owner of Fade Masters Miami: “Swim Week is not just about women, it’s also about men. There’s beauty in men; that’s why the guys have nice trim, beards, fade and nice facials as well. We’re very super excited to be part of Swim Week this year.”

You don’t need a model face to get these good looks.

Vinicio Larios: “We’re also welcoming everyone to come into the shop to get ready for the main event. Fade Masters Miami is not just your regular barber shop. It’s more than that. As the many facials that we do. The hot towel shaves, the impeccable fades that we do, the lounge. Also, we have an amazing boutique in the back. It’s streetwear.”

Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion goes from May 29 to June 3.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Swim Week

South Beach Miami

1235 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

posh.vip/e/miami-swim-week-powered-by-art-hearts-fashion

Art Hearts Fashion

artheartsfashion.com/miami-swimweek

Lika Nikole Collection

lilanikole.com

That’s It! Beauty Salon

9472 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami Shores, FL 33138

305-988-9972

thatsitsalon.com

Fade Masters of Miami

3250 Grand Ave., #1

Miami, FL 33133

786-705-2462

fademastersofmiami.com

