Sun’s out, buns out – and we’re not just talkin’ about the beach snacks. Miami Swim Week – The Shows are back … and this year, it’s hotter, it’s bolder, and it’s splashier than ever. Deco’s showing some skin, fashion and a lot of attitude.

Bathing suits, flashing lights. It’s officially time for Miami Swim Week – The Shows. The five-day fashion frenzy is splashing into the Mondrian South Beach.

Moh Ducis: “Miami Swim Week is the largest swimwear contest in the world, that all the amazing designers and talent come to Miami once a year, and we’re celebrating the entrepreneurship of these amazing designers.”

It’s a global catwalk where swimwear meets statement-wear.

Moh Ducis: “This year, we have about 20-plus designers from all over the world coming to visit Miami, and it’s become a global hub. Designers from A to Z, I would say, from all walks of life, all colors, from all continents. We are showcasing about 70 designers overall this season; this is the largest that we’ve ever had.”

And you’re not just watching a show, you’re experiencing summer in full Miami mode.

Moh Ducis: “It’s the ultimate summer event, where they’re promoting their summer brands, swimwear resorts, and why not Miami?”

Day one? Think fabulous.

Day two? Serving Brazilian glam, luxe leisure and just a little attitude.

And by day three, well, you might need a fan.

Moh Ducis: “There’s five days of shows. We host about 15 to 16 designers each day, and amongst all of that, we have activations, we have talks, we have dinners, we have luncheons, we have parties, we have pop-ups, brand launches, all kind of intertwined into the schedule.”

Grab your shades and your SPF. New things are happening this year.

Moh Ducis: “This year, we’re actually expanding into wellness, and a lot of fitness activities that’s happening. We’re actually building our Swim Fit concept along with Miami Swim Week, that’s actually creating a lot of hype among healthy living.”

So whether you’re there for the suits, the stars or the Instagram stories, these shows are ready to turn up the heat.

Moh Ducis: “This is the ultimate celebration. You have something for everyone. You have the general public that just wanna come and have a great time, have fun, and meet new people and make new connections.”

It’s not just a runway; it’s a splash zone. Miami Swim Week – The Shows starts May 28 at the Mondrian South Beach through June 1.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Swim Week – The Shows

Mondrian South Beach

1100 West Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

To buy tickets, click here

