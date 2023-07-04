The Fontainebleau on Miami Beach is ready to see some skin on the catwalk.

It’s the hub of Miami Swim Week this year and we have the low down on what to expect.

So, get your model posture right, and let’s take a look.

Dive into Miami Swim Week at the Fontainebleau.

Erik Rosete: “It’s the longest and largest running fashion show but it’s all swimwear, resort wear and lifestyle.”

Models strutting on the catwalk won’t be the only thing to experience during this epic week.

Erik Rosete: “We’re going to be incorporating Playa Vogue so Playa Vogue is going to be a beach club built in front of the hotel, specifically for premium guests, and VIPs to come enjoy.”

If watching runway shows all day and night is not enough, you can also unlock your party powers with this key.

Erik Rosete: “It unlocks secrets throughout the whole city of Miami. You guys can go to Club Eleven with it, you guys can go to Club LIV with it, so each day they’ll be different activations and surprises for key holders to get.”

There will be over 40 designers showcasing their creations at Swim Week.

Erik Rosete: “Nike swim, Desigual, Nautica, my brand Mister Triple X.”

The uni-sex collection is all about animal attraction.

Erik Rosete: “For my collection, I did neon animal prints because I thought we’re all kind of animals a little bit, but I wanted it to be bright, and vivid because it’s Miami. It’s basically, everyone can feel a little bit like a rock star when they’re wearing my clothing, it makes you feel a little sexy.”

Local designer, Megan Mae can’t wait for her line to hit the stage.

Megan Mae: “We have two collections that we’re going to be debuting at Miami Swim Week, one is going to feel like a very warm-toned and then we also have a very different cool-toned family. All of my bikinis are actually called a different name and it’s based on the confident woman. What I love about my swimwear is, I’ve decided to put an inspirational quote or a mantra inside all my bikinis.”

Messages like “because you can” or “create your reality”, So…

Erik Rosete: “Check it out, we have so many things in store. We’re also going to be featuring designers from Brazil, Argentina, Spain, China, UK all over the world, here in Miami where everyone comes to see the sexiest show in the world.”

Swim week kicks off on Wednesday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Click the link for tickets and schedule

July 4 -10, 2023

Fontainebleau Hotel & Resort

4441 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33140





