Tons of hot bods are ready to hit the runway this week because it’s Miami Swim Week, baby! One poolside event is mixing style with a splash of mental health awareness. Their new swimwear line is screaming “Purple Rain.” Check out all the hot looks under the South Florida sun.

Make sure you have enough memory on your phone right before coming to Fusion Fashion Events, because capturing all the experiences is a must.

Macielle Herrera: “The Fusion Fashion Events is a fashion show platform entertainment. We bring experiences to the runway, basically fusing all our networks and different arts and creatives.”

Creatives in music, art and, of course, fashion will all gather around the pool runway.

Macielle Herrera: “This year, we are moving to South Beach. This is our new footprint into South Beach. We’re going to be at the Surfcomber [Hotel] for a full day with three shows.”

Serving realness along with killer style on Saturday’s main show is FF Gains.

Jessyka Castillo: “It is Mental Health Awareness Month, the month of May. And so, it’s also the turn of three years for Fitness and Financial Gains, so not only are we expanding from what we offer on a product base, we are now athleisure, activewear, and we’re launching swim. So what better place to launch here in Miami Swim Week?”

The “Plum is the New Black” line will be stunning the runway, along with…

Jessyka Castillo: “I have paisleys, and then I have the neutral browns, the neutral browns and tans. I have a men’s collection, which is day and night, as well. We have drawstring shorts that also convert into swimwear.”

Capes and matching “Mommy and Me” looks are also on the radar for this year’s show.

Jessyka Castillo: “For us, we want to invite you to an experience. There’s many options of what you can do. We want to host you, we want to get to know you. We want you to, early on, be a part of the family.”

Fusion Fashion Events goes down until Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

1717 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Fusion Fashion Events website

Fitness and Financial Gains website

