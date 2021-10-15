Sorry, no one wants to wait till Halloween for candy, so South Florida is getting its sugar rush early, courtesy of a candy carnival in Aventura that’s pretty sweet. For more, here’s Deco’s sweet pea, Alex Miranda.

Not even a trip to the dentist can prepare you for the new Miami Sweet: The Experience at Aventura Mall.

Jackie Sorkin, Miami Sweet: “They come and go, ‘What is this place?'”

Well, there are a few ways to describe the new, immersive, candy-themed experience on the third-level Treats Food Hall.

Jackie Sorkin: “It’s almost a mini theme park. It’s a vibe in the 305.”

Just don’t call it boring.

Jackie Sorkin: “This is a candy club, absolutely.”

Twelve dugar-coated rooms are stuffed with pop art installations made up entirely of … you guessed it.

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God, everything is so beautiful.”

Jackie Sorkin: “So many colors, textures, shapes, sizes, flavors.”

Complete with a candy store so tasty, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’s” Veruca Salt would have a fit.

The photo ops are sweet, too.

Alex Miranda: “Surfing here is tubular, dude, and the waves are rad.”

But if taking pictures and shooting TikToks…

Jackie Sorkin: “Everything graphically is a photo, is a moment, is a tagline.”

Just walk into the Samba Room.

Jackie Sorkin: “Samba dancers, confetti.”

Then walk, or plop, right onto the sands of South Beach.

Jackie Sorkin: “The cool, chill Miami Beach vibes.”

Jackie says it’s all a love letter to South Florida.

Jackie Sorkin: “The energy, the electricity, the colors, the people, the diversity.”

Oh, and what did the banana tell the doctor?

Alex Miranda: “I’m not peeling well!”

But I gotta says, it all hangs in the Pineapple Pit.

Tickets are $29. Children under 3 are free.

Sugar high? Guaranteed.

Miami Sweet: The Experience opens Friday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Sweet: The Experience

Aventura Mall

19501 Biscayne Blvd., Suite #2976

Aventura, FL 33180

aventuramall.com/shops/miami-sweet

