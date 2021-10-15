Sorry, no one wants to wait till Halloween for candy, so South Florida is getting its sugar rush early, courtesy of a candy carnival in Aventura that’s pretty sweet. For more, here’s Deco’s sweet pea, Alex Miranda.
Not even a trip to the dentist can prepare you for the new Miami Sweet: The Experience at Aventura Mall.
Jackie Sorkin, Miami Sweet: “They come and go, ‘What is this place?'”
Well, there are a few ways to describe the new, immersive, candy-themed experience on the third-level Treats Food Hall.
Jackie Sorkin: “It’s almost a mini theme park. It’s a vibe in the 305.”
Just don’t call it boring.
Jackie Sorkin: “This is a candy club, absolutely.”
Twelve dugar-coated rooms are stuffed with pop art installations made up entirely of … you guessed it.
Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God, everything is so beautiful.”
Jackie Sorkin: “So many colors, textures, shapes, sizes, flavors.”
Complete with a candy store so tasty, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’s” Veruca Salt would have a fit.
The photo ops are sweet, too.
Alex Miranda: “Surfing here is tubular, dude, and the waves are rad.”
But if taking pictures and shooting TikToks…
Jackie Sorkin: “Everything graphically is a photo, is a moment, is a tagline.”
Just walk into the Samba Room.
Jackie Sorkin: “Samba dancers, confetti.”
Then walk, or plop, right onto the sands of South Beach.
Jackie Sorkin: “The cool, chill Miami Beach vibes.”
Jackie says it’s all a love letter to South Florida.
Jackie Sorkin: “The energy, the electricity, the colors, the people, the diversity.”
Oh, and what did the banana tell the doctor?
Alex Miranda: “I’m not peeling well!”
But I gotta says, it all hangs in the Pineapple Pit.
Tickets are $29. Children under 3 are free.
Sugar high? Guaranteed.
Miami Sweet: The Experience opens Friday.
FOR MORE INFO:
Miami Sweet: The Experience
Aventura Mall
19501 Biscayne Blvd., Suite #2976
Aventura, FL 33180
aventuramall.com/shops/miami-sweet
