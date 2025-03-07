Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood celebrated 305 Day with a worldwide spirit. Pitbull, Mr. 305 himself, is teaming up with Hard Rock to serve up of his newest vodka, and he invited Deco Drive to sip and feel every moment of it. We’re not mad.

305 Day is better with Mr. Worldwide by your side.

Pitbull: “Mr. 305, 305 Day, Voli 305 and everything 305.”

A sip of Pitbull’s Voli 305 vodka will make you want to scream Miami, but is it giving easygoing beach vibes?

Pitbull: “Nah, more like Okeechobee water. But nah, what it got to do real, to be honest with you it’s just made in Miami, born and raised in Miami, same way that we are. It’s got that underdog spirit, as far as it’s a company that’s fighting and grinding in a – I would say, in a world that’s very, very competitive.”

Pitbull: “It is also a special day ’cause IAmChino and Enrique Iglesias and myself put out a song today called ‘Tamo Bien’ that means, you know, ‘we good.'”

Deco loves the grit and fight mentality, as long as we don’t break a nail doing it.

Pitbull: “We all gotta get together to drink a little Voli 305 over at the Deco Drive and, you know, that’s always all the way live in the 2025. Dale!”

Pitbull (on stage): “You know, they say New York is the Big Apple, Miami’s the Pineapple, and with that said, everybody wants to be a part of Miami 305.”

Hard Rock International is also locked into this clear spirit.

Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand Management for Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International: “A partnership with Pitbull coming to Hard Rock. Serving it at all of our casinos, cafes, hotels in the U.S. We obviously have a deep-rooted relationship with Pitbull going way, way back. I’ve had it with Pitbull. We’ve had a few too many glasses before. No, it’s delicious. In fact, it’s won numerous awards. This year it got a gold medal from San Francisco Food and Wine Festival.”

Dade County’s own will be hitting the SoFlo stage more and more this year.

Keith Sheldon: “Looking forward to doing more with Pitbull. He’s back with us. He’s performing at Hard Rock Live the first weekend in May over Miami Grand Prix F1 weekend.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.