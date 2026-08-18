Miami Spice is upon us, and one Miami Beach restaurant is serving up more than just a good meal. Imagine going out for dinner and winning a luxury stay on South Beach. Well, it could happen to you, and Deco took a trip across the bridge to find out how.

We’ve all dreamed of finding a golden ticket hidden somewhere you’d least expect it.

And now the “Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar and Grill” located in the Plymouth Hotel wants you to try your luck.

For Miami Spice this year, the restaurant is offering up an exclusive giveaway.

David Bradley: “The winning participants in the Miami Spice giveaway will receive three full nights’ stay complimentary along with a signature sake tasting experience.”

That’s right, dinner could turn into a three-night Miami Beach getaway.

David Bradley: “We really wanted to make the guest feel more a part of this experience and also allow them to get something back from us.”

Here’s how it works.

David Bradley: “All guest who order from the Miami Spice menu, at the end of their meal, will receive an envelope. And that envelope will either be, ‘Thank you for participating in the Miami Spice menu. Or a ‘Congratulations! You have won the giveaway.”

There’s one golden ticket up for grabs in August and another in September.

As for everyone else, at least you get to try the food, like this yummy brisket.

David Bradley: “The barbecue brisket is slow-braised and then smoked in-house. Then we finish it off in our Jasper grill, which is our Japanese charcoal grill.”

And you can’t leave without trying the sushi; I mean, it is a sushi bar.

David Bradley: “We have sushi platters as well as some tataki-style dishes or more classical Japanese-style dishes as well.”

You can wash it all down with sake or a signature cocktail!

David Bradley: “Our most popular cocktail is probably our lychee martini. We use lychee puree and vodka with a little bit of bitters.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill – South Beach

The Plymouth South Beach, 336 21st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website

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