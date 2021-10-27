MIAMI (WSVN) - From pumpkin coffee to pumpkin pies, I love the fall flavors.

But, if I can’t eat my favorite fall foods, I guess the next best thing might be having them rubbed and scrubbed all over my body.

Fall in love with Exhale Spa’s newest treatments.

Ava Hennessey (fall in love with the spa): “We’ve put together three very yummy fall-inspired specials.”

This relaxation mecca at the Epic hotel in Downtown Miami is using seasonal ingredients.

It’s stuff you can probably find at a grocery store.

Loni Paige (feels like fall): “I think this is really different from other spa treatments, because you can actually eat everything that they are putting on you.”

Scrub away stress with the Pumpkin Glow.

Ava: “The Pumpkin Glow consists of canned pumpkin, brown cane sugar, macadamia nut oil and sea salt.”

This hourlong massage feels great, and it’s good for you.

Ava: “Pumpkin is full of beta carotene, which is good for softening the skin. It also smells good. It gets you in the mood. It’s like very seasonal.”

Loni: “The Pumpkin Glow felt like a pumpkin pie pretty much exfoliating my skin, while I kind of wanted to eat it, but it was also super relaxing.”

Face it, if you’ve got 60 minutes, then they’ve got something that will make you berry happy.

Ava: “The Cranberry Superfood facial, we actually use a sheet mask, and we put fresh mushed cranberries on top of it.”

The sheet mask helps the cranberry juices absorb into your skin and work their magic.

Ava: “Cranberry contains vitamin A and C, which is an anti-inflammatory, which helps the skin glow. It’s also good for wrinkles and any outbreaks.”

Tea time means Exhale’s 90-minute Chai Tea Mani-Pedi.

Ava: “We’re making a scrub out of chai tea.”

It softens your skin and the tea’s aroma helps you unwind.

Ava: “We are opening the tea bag, and then we are adding to that brown sugar and cinnamon.”

Getting pampered by these all natural flavors of fall is prep for the holiday season.

Loni: “I think it smelled like Thanksgiving dinner at my house growing up. They’re super relaxing, and it’s a great experience.”

The treatments run through November, and prices start at $99.

FOR MORE INFO:

Exhale Spa

270 Biscayne Boulevard Way

Miami, FL 33131

305-423-3900

exhalespa.com/locations/miami/downtown-miami

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.