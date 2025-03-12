It’s the coziest holiday of the year. National Sleep Day and one spa is making catching a few z’s easy. Deco’s Alex Miranda is live at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort — where he looks very well-rested. Alex?

World Sleep Day is Friday, March 14 and Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is celebrating with a total snooze-fest. A sleep well circuit made up of several treatments designed to give you all the R&R you could ever imagine in your wildest dreams, including the massages. Therapists here are fabulous, except for this guy. He just refuses to start the service.

Tired?

Alex Miranda: “Good night Wendy.”

Wendy DeLucca: “Sweet dreams, Alex.”

Of everything?

Wendy DeLucca: “we’re always rushing and trying to do things for other people, but really our job here at carillon wellness resort is to help people with self care.”

Aren’t we all sometimes? But we shouldn’t be — on World Sleep Day this Friday, or any for that matter.

Wendy DeLucca: “You’re going to come here. As soon as you get off that elevator, you feel relaxed.”

Which is why Carillon Miami Wellness Resort wants to take you on their sleep circuit, with six relaxing experiences, like in their somadome meditation pods.

Wendy DeLucca: “It’s a 20-minute experience. You get to choose from 20 different variations of meditation. It really just level-sets your brain with binaural beats as well, which is known to lower your cortisol levels.”

Or BioCharger…

Wendy DeLucca: “It helps with cognitive function. It helps with stress release, obviously. It really helps with your sleep.”

There’s the V.E.M.I.

Wendy DeLucca: “It is a vibro-acoustical infrared vibrational bed. My absolute favorite. I do it at least three times a week.”

And welna…Ma… What?

Wendy DeLucca: “Welnamis…”

Alex Miranda: “Woolly mammoth…”

Wendy DeLucca: “No..”

Wendy DeLucca: “It’s a water bed that’s heated. It’s another meditative experience but it uses quantum harmonic vibration.”

Alex Miranda: “Wilamawho?”

Wendy DeLucca: “Wilamawhat?”

The hypnotic mind spa…

Wendy DeLucca: “You’re laying in a chair with zero gravity. It’s a star-studded ceiling. You have the headset on, which is really more science-focused. So it’s very binaural beat-driven. But it does the sound here, sound there, sound here, sound there…”

And salt float bath.

Wendy DeLucca: “You’re floating in 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt, so it’s essentially like going to the Dead Sea.”

And while you’re at it, a good quartz massage won’t hurt.

Alex Miranda: “It feels so nice because it’s warm.”

Wendy DeLucca: “You get a full body massage on the heated bed of quartz.”

Alex Miranda: “And it just gives you this very relaxing, grounding sensation.”

Wendy DeLucca: “So it helps you increase circulation. It’s also known for opening up your heart chakra.”

Guests can buy a day pass to enjoy even more R&R, ranging from $149 to $189. Sleep circuit treatments start at $45.

Wendy DeLucca: “i do take advantage of this technology on daily basis, and my friends do say that i’m aging backwards, so i do know that it’s working.”

Alex Miranda: “Haha.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

6801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141

Wellness Experiences

