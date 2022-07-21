Shopping? Can’t get enough. But if you wallet is getting too much of it, here’s how you can give it a break. At Miami Sample Sale, you can shop till you drop without breaking the bank or having to leave your house.

Bree Feibischoff: “Miami Sample is an online sample sale company. It’s curated brands, it’s one-stop shop, a hub where you can get designer deals at really, really insane discounts.”

The savings varies from brand to brand.

Bree Feibischoff: “Our range is anywhere from 50 to 90% off of retail, and we’re actually really strict with that.”

With all that extra cash you can afford to treat yourself to a little more of their summer inventory. The stores change from week to week,

so you’re never buying the same thing.

Bree Feibischoff: “Right now we have Leslie Amon swim and Honeydew Intimates. We have bathing suits ready to wear, so you can find bikinis, one-pieces, dresses, all summery finds.”

It’s all online. Items sell out fast with how many sales they have, so if you want something, you better move quickly.

Bree Feibischoff: “We have on average two sales a week, sometimes we have five sales a week, so it really depends, but I would say at least one every week.”

After checking them out, you’ll never want to pay full price again.

Bree Feibischoff: “The best part is being able to afford these luxury brands at prices that you’ll never see anywhere else online.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Sample

miamisample.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.