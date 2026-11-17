If you’ve been looking for an excuse to try new food spots — consider this your sign. “Grand Theft Auto’s” Vice City just became your unofficial culinary guide. Deco’s Alex Miranda stopped by Bayside where the franchise has taken over iconic landmarks.

In Miami, the line between the real world and the world of “Grand Theft Auto: VI” is getting blurry.

The highly anticipated game is heavily inspired by the Magic City, and now restaurants in the 305 want to show their appreciation.

And what would Vice City be without the hottest Cuban sandwich shops in the 305?

Daniel Figueredo: “We have Little Haiti, we have Bayside and we have Calle Ocho; they’re all participating within the City of Miami.”

Sanguich is celebrating GTA with three new, delicious menu items.

Daniel Figueredo: “We started what’s called the Miami Vice. The Miami Vice is like a turkey club with ham and turkey. We have chicharrones. We fry it to order and then this incredible guava lemonade. It’s got coconut milk on the top, that’s blue, and it’s just delectable.”

And CEO Daniel Figueredo may play video games, but he doesn’t play with quality nor customer service.

Daniel Figueredo: “It’s pretty cool because you have a goodie bag, you have matches, you have a lighter, you have some stickers, some coasters.”

This food tour continues over in Wynwood.

Bianca Ramos:”We are so excited to have GTA VI in Wynwood. A bunch of small business are taking over and really running with the game.”

Take Coyo Taco for instance.

Bianca Ramos: “Coyo is doing the Vice City taco. It’s a carne asada taco.”

This taco is just as colorful as Vice City, wrapped in a neon pink tortilla!

Bianca Ramos: “They also have a few drinks. They have the black cherry frozen margarita and three beers.”

Vitaliy Matsko: “Honestly, it’s the perfect pairing of actual food and the branding, the vibe of Wynwood and GTA, so everything put together — it’s just perfect.”

But Coyo isn’t the only spot in Wynwood that’s got game, so does Grails!

The sports bar is decked out in GTA’s vibrant colors, and has a couple game-inspired sneaker-shaped mugs for you to take home!

You can also get a Vice City-inspired cocktail at Pier 5 at Bayside Marketplace.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Sanguich

2057 SW 8th St

Miami, FL 33135

Website



Coyo Taco

2300 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Website



Grails Miami – Restaurant & Sports Bar

2800 N Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Website

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