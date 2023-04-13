We are the champions, my friend. When it comes to food, Miami is the place to be. Deco’s shown you a lot of restaurants around town, and all that hard eating has finally paid off. Yelp and Bon Appétit Magazine are giving SoFlo the credit we deserve. It’s no miss-steak we’re number one, baby!

From street eats to fine dining, Miami has it all.

Kate Kassin, Bon Appétit: “Not only is Miami such a vibrant city, but I think the restaurants are really growing to reflect that and also growing to reflect the diversity that we see in Miami.”

So, of course, it’s only right that foodie magazine Bon Appétit named the 305 as 2023’s “Food City of the Year.”

Kate Kassin: “That list is really just places that if you were going to Miami we think can’t be missed.”

Red Rooster in Overtown is one of those places.

Derek Fleming, Red Rooster owner: “We do our best to be an authentic representation of that excellence that Overtown represents, so I think that’s why people come here.”

They also come for the iconic yardbird or the oxtail, but you can’t go wrong when you order any of the restaurant’s Southern comfort food.

Derek Fleming: “It’s fresh, it’s comfy, spicy and hopefully it’s yummy [laughs].”

Yelp is also getting in on the action.

Farah Abu-Hantash, Yelp: “We’re so excited that Yelp came out with their second annual Top 100 Places to Eat in South Florida.”

Their list is based on how well the customers like ya.

Farah Abu-Hantash: “The best part is, you’re getting it from our community and locals, based off reviews.”

Pane & Vino in Miami Beach made the cut. They’re number seven.

Angelo Quaglini, Pane & Vino Owner: “Yelp is very important to me. Everytime I see a five-star review, I am happy. We try to bring Miami a concept very easy of the Italian Kitchen.”

Tasting homemade Italian food and feeling homey is very important at this eatery.

Angelo Quaglini: “The most important thing here is the customer care. The people must feel like home. When you come inside this place, you forget about everything.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Red Rooster Overtown

920 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33136

305-640-9880

redroosterovertown.com

Pane & Vino

1450 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-535-9027

paneevinomia.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.