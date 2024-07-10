Miami rising star, Apollo Lofton is feeling life lately, all because of his recent music drop. And he’s also getting noticed by big-time labels like Drake’s OVO. Deco sat down with the rapper to get the latest.

Apollo Lofton: “Tell me what’s life about. Yeah.”

The question “What’s life about?” is relatable to Apollo Lofton.

Apollo Lofton: “The time you spent with your fam, sharing stories, sharing laughs. Tell me what life’s about.”

Apollo Lofton: “This new single and the new project I got going on. This new single is called “What’s Life About?” and that’s me kind of questioning what is this thing we’re in. What is it all about? What does it really mean? What’s important? What do you value?”

He doesn’t have the answers just yet.

Apollo Lofton: “I’m kind of just figuring it out just like everyone else. And I think people are going to hear that. People are going to hear that and hopefully, they can help me find the answers or they have advice. Or they can just join me and find the answers with me.”

Apollo Lofton: “Everybody got opinions til it’s time to talk to me, Everybody want to make it and it’s time to pay that fee.”

Last time we met up, he had short hair.

Apollo Lofton: “Yeah, and I’m growing my facial hair out. It’s a little bit of a spiritual growth. I had to take some time away because of family events. My grandfather passed away. So I really had to really center myself.”

And the news is big-time labels are looking into this 305 rapper.

Apollo Lofton: “The rumor is that my music has circulated beyond my imagination. In the right hands. And supposedly they’re interested. They’re interested enough to go back and forth with each other. I guess that’s a compliment to me.”

Another compliment; he’s becoming worldwide.

Apollo Lofton: “I’m getting some traction in Thailand. I’m getting some traction in South Africa. A little bit in Milan, Italy. I’m just super happy about that obviously you can tell. I’m very grateful.”

Apollo Lofton: “Double up on the scene, yeah yeah, I’m from that Dade County, dime pieces they layin’ around me.”

His other single drop, “Major” is also part of his new album.

Apollo Lofton: “The Passing” comes out in December. I’m just very excited about it. It’s my best work yet. I’ve definitely evolved, matured, as a musical artist as a musical act. And people are not only going to hear that but they’re going to feel it.”

Apollo Lofton: “Do you really want to be nameless, people not asking who you are.”

