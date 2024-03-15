(WSVN) - Look, everyone knows Easter is the Easter bunny’s thing — it’s his territory, but Cadbury Chocolate is giving some other worthy animals, including one here in South Florida, a chance to live the dream of being the Easter bunny.

“Choc it up” to the need for a fresh face. Cadbury is looking for the next big star to cast in its “Cadbury Bunny” commercial.

Here’s how it works: Cadbury’s lining up 32 animals, like Sheldon the miniature donkey and Violet the cat from Pennsylvania. They’re all competing for the bunny ears of triumph!

But they can only taste the sweet victory if they get the votes!

Lacy Geisler: “We have the odds against us for sure, but you never underestimate the underdog, or the under-donkey, or the under-cat. So, I’m hopeful that if I can accomplish this, I’ll feel like I just climbed a mountain.”

There will be no mountain climbing because they didn’t make the Cadbury cut, but Peaches did! And now the mini horse from Boston is going head to head against Miami’s own, Louie the racoon, putting Miami in the running to be the 2024 Cadbury bunny.

Jaime Arslan entered Louie into the competition because …

Jaime Arslan: “I saw that there were no raccoons in the competition and I thought, ‘He’s a model, he’s meant for this.’ And it’s really neat to represent all raccoons because they have a bad reputation in the wild and I feel like it would just let people think they can be nice they’re not just these little guys stealing your trash.”

Plus …

Jaime Arslan: “Louie has such a big personality. His videos just took off and people from all over the world they fell in love with him.”

Now he’s hoping all that love turns into bank because the winner gets about $5,000 and stars in next year’s candy ad.

You can still vote for Louie at Cadbury USA’s Instagram story from now until March 23.

