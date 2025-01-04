Get ready for Season 17 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and one Miami queen is bringing a whole new level of wildness to the runway.

She is bold, unique and ready to make her mark on the show. Deco caught up with the rising star at Nathan’s Bar on Miami Beach to get the tea on the new season.

RuPaul: “If you dunk MIchelle, you badonka dunk your way back into the competition.”

Participant in “RuPaul’s Drag Race”: Badonka dunk? What is a badonka dunk?”

All hail the queens! Season 17 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is here, and the competition is fierce.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Judge: “I hold there fates in my dainty little hands.”

Fourteen contestants will need to bring their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for a shot at being the next drag superstar.

Lucky Starzzz: “L-U-C-K-Y S-T-A-R-Z-Z-Z.”

This season, Lucky Starzzz is bringing her Miami heat.

Lucky Starzzz: “My aesthetic is very crazy. My aesthetic is very colorful, it’s very out of the box. it’s very crafty, it’s very artistic.”

Lucky has been doing her thing for more than three years and is excited to perform on the main stage.

Lucky Starzzz: “It was a big goal of mine for so long, it almost felt unattainable. For it to actually happen is, like, wild.”

Now this newbie isn’t the first queen from Miami to appear on the show, but she’s definitely gonna change the game.

Lucky Starzzz: “You know, we have the body queen, we have the pageant queen, we have the dancing diva, but now we have the crazy club kid, and thats a side of Miami that I feel, like, it needs to be represented.”

Club kid? Come again?

Lucky Starzzz: “Imagine a drag queen, but in ‘Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.’ Very that.”

Lucky will compete against two other Florida girls this season, but she says it’s all love.

Lucky Starzzz: “I love Jewels so much; she’s a Tampa girl, Suzy, the Fort Lauderdale girl, we just really got along. Of course, we were competing, but there was not really any, like, bad blood.”

Lucky saved the bad blood for the judges.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Judge: “It was so truly awful, It rounded the corner back to good again.”

Just kidding! She loved them.

Lucky Starzzz: “I honestly think the judges were really sweet. They weren’t as mean as people think. or as I expected.”

The show is just getting started, but Lucky has plans to stay around long after it ends.

Lucky Starzzz: “I want to be in magazines. I want to be on Deco Drive. I wanna do it all. I just want to do it all.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.