If you live by Zoo Miami, why drive all the way to South Beach for some fun in the sun? Larry and Penny Thompson Park is a true, natural oasis, but many don’t know there’s something special inside: waterslides. Deco’s super soaker Alex Miranda has more.

One of the only ways to escape the heat these days, aside from dunking an ice bucket over your head, is by jumping into a cool body of water. And at Larry and Penny, the views aren’t so bad either.

Turns out, one of Miami-Dade’s best-kept summer secrets has been hiding in the middle of a tropical oasis.

Larry and Penny Thompson Park is 270 acres of South Florida woodland, complete with hiking trails, bike paths, a freshwater lake, its own beach, and tucked into a lush little hillside, winding water slides.

Hansel Alfonso: “You’ll notice that the water is actually cooler, so it’s very refreshing for a hot day like this.”

Hot is right! Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation sent Hansel Alfonso, because of course they did.

Alex Miranda: “It’s not fair that you could be that good looking and have a name like Hansel.”

Hansel Alfonso: “Oh, I get that all the time. You must be referring to Zoolander.”

Let’s just say I was looking for a leg up next to this guy.

Alex Miranda: “The view up here on the top deck is gorgeous.”

Hansel Alfonso: “It’s absolutely beautiful. From up here you can see the entire lake. Alex, get off the ladder and let’s make sure you’re tall enough to ride.”

[Alex rides the water slides]

Alex Miranda: “Have you found that one of them, I don’t know, goes faster than the other? What do you think?”

Lifeguard: “I think the one in the inside goes a little bit faster than the one on the outside.”

But less competition.

Lifeguard: “Keep your legs nice and crossed, lay back, and then have a good time going down.”

Hansel Alfonso: “It’s well fed, it comes from the ground, and smells all natural.”

The water slides and beach at Larry and Penny are open weekends through August 9th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Riders must be at least 48 inches tall, and admission is just $6 for adults, $4 for children and seniors.

Again, take advantage of these secret slides while you can. Enter on 127th Avenue and then look for free parking at Shelter Six.

FOR MORE INFO:

Larry & Penny Thompson Park

12451 SW 184TH ST, MIAMI, FL 33177

Waterslide Open Weekend and Holidays Only (June 6 – August 9 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

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