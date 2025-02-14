She’s the queen of gossip, drag and all things fabulous, and now Miami’s own Ts Madison is bringing her fabulousness back to the Magic City this weekend. She’s here to help the Palace Bar on SoBe celebrate their 37th birthday.

Miami’s own Ts Madison is a pro when it comes to holding an audience’s attention on her gossip show.

Ts Madison: “We call ourselves the phags, called phag tawk, but it’s a popular hot gossip – we sit and discuss politics, we discuss hot topics, we discuss social media news. We’re like two aunts in the community: one trans woman, one gay man.”

When she’s not spilling the tea, you can catch her on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Ts Madison: “I get to judge that show and launch those queens into the world to be superstars.”

And on Netflix as Daga in Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black.”

Ts Madison: “I play a Black trans woman who is unfortunately doing under-the-table butt injections.”

Working with Tyler was a dream come true for the actress.

Ts Madison: “Tyler Perry is a force to be reckoned with, and he’s amazing.”

And so is being on Deco Drive.

Ts Madison: “I love Deco Drive. I used to – when I lived in Miami, I used to watch the show, so I am so honored, and I am so excited.”

While she is over the moon about that, Ts is really looking forward to coming back to the 305 for a special appearance at Palace Bar on South Beach, baby!

Ts Madison: “I’m beyond excited to be hosting the 37th anniversary celebration of the legendary Palace. It’s been an iconic hub for entertainment, inclusivity and fabulousness.”

She promises you’re not going to regret dragging yourself to the party.

Ts Madison: “I want the people out there to get ready for an unforgettable evening, filled with love and light and energy.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Palace South Beach

1052 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

palacesouthbeach.com

