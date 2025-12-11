Miami representing! A local contestant from the 305 just went head-to-head on Fox’s “The Floor.”

Rob Lowe: “Laz?”

Laz Martino: “Yes sir?”

Rob Lowe: “My man! 59 pieces of the floor. Are you ready?”

Laz Martino: “Yeah!”

Meet Laz Martino, a Miami native competing for $250,000 on tonight’s episode of “The Floor.”

Deco sat down with him to get some spoilers, but he wouldn’t budge. He did, however, give us a glowing review of his time on the show.

Laz Martino: “It was a fantastic experience. All of the wonderful people I got to meet and Rob Lowe is a really great guy. And just the whole experience of competing and its just a favorite show of mine, so it was just fantastic to actually be there.”

It would have been more fun if you told us you won!

Anyway, check out Laz on tonight’s episode of “The Floor” right here on Channel 7 at 8 p.m. after Deco Drive.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.