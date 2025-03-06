Miami represent! Barbie Olivas just went head-to-head on “The Floor,” and the 305 native showed Deco her excitement.

Barbie Olivas: “When I got the email that I was accepted, I was jumping up and down, I was so excited!”

Rob Lowe (on the show): “Are you a big observer of the Met Gala?”

Barbie Olivas (on the show): “Who isn’t? I mean, I want to wear one of those fluffy dresses.”

Eighty-one contestants try to outsmart each other for $250,000.

She told us she’s pumped to represent Miami, but it was nerve-racking standing on one of those 81 squares.

Barbie Olivas: “It was exciting, but it was nerve-racking. It is definitely a rush, it’s one of those things that, if you can get it, do it! Because if you have your category down, and you never know how much you know.”

Can you imagine the pressure? But hey, she’s got the SoFlo pride on her side. Way to go, Barbie.

“The Floor” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

