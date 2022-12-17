Move over, James Bond. A new government operative is in action … but he’s more lethal than some puny spy. He’s a lawyer, with the power to bill you by the hour.

Miami’s Noah Centineo is the recruit on “The Recruit,” a new Netflix series, and he must be really good at his job, because he recruited Deco to tell you all about it.

Vondie Curist: “Welcome to the CIA. How long have you been here?”

Noah Centineo (as Owen Hendricks): “Ten minutes, but you’re a very busy man, I get it. You’re running the whole operation. You mean how long have I’ve been working here. About two days.”

Seems like first week jitters, am I right?

Noah Centineo is suiting up for top secret government business in Netflix’s new spy series, “The Recruit.”

Noah Centineo (as Owen Hendricks): “Sorry, I’m sorry. Uhh, the person, the person in the place, uhh, and I’m trying to get clarity on how deep their knowledge goes.”

The Miami native..

Noah Centineo: “I can’t wait to be back there. I wish I was there in person.”

…plays Owen, a guy fresh out of law school who lands a job at the CIA. No big deal.

Noah Centineo: “He just gets thrown into this crazy world of espionage. He’s got no idea how deep the water is or what kind danger he’s in, and as he starts to figure it out, it just gets worse and worse.”

Character in “The Recruit”: “You do know bullets go through metal, right?”

Owen’s got a lot to learn, but there’s one part of spy life he’s got down pat.

Bartender: “How bout a martini?”

Noah Centineo (as Owen Hendricks): “How bout a White Claw?”

Noah Centineo: “You’re watching a young kid operate in this world of, like, older heads and the government agencies, but he’s a kid, he’s like, ‘Nah, I’ll take a white claw. In the can, please.'”

As for Noah’s poison…

Noah Centineo: “My drink of choice, I’m not really drinking these days, but it was usually a tequila soda with lime.”

Playing a lawyer is fun, and even though he’s been acting since he was a kid, Noah tells Deco, once upon a time, he considered other options.

Noah Centineo: “I definitely wanted to be a firefighter for a little while, but then, as I got a little bit older, I thought I was gonna play – I wanted to play professional soccer. I could have been in Qatar right now.”

In “The Recruit,” inexperience is an asset. Owen is learning as he goes along, so we wanted to know what kind of stuff Noah wished he knew more of in real life.

Noah Centineo: “Real estate. Investing and appreciating assets.”

Noah Centineo (as Owen Hendricks): “I’d like to think that I’m good at what I do.”

Colton Dunn (as Lester Kitchens): “What you are is lucky.”

“The Recruit” is streaming on Netflix now.

