RuPaul’s Drag Race is back for a new season this Friday.

And, for the first time ever, two Miami queens will compete at the same time. Meaning, against each other, for the crown of America’s next drag superstar.

I met up with Mhi’ya Iman Lepage or the queen of flips as she’s known ’round these parts, to get the piping hot tea about season 16.

The queen of flips will flip the script on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16!

Mhi’ya Iman Lepage: “Like a ball of fire that’s just going to explode all over that stage.”

Miami native Mhi’ya Iman Lepage is one of 14 queens cast.

Mhi’ya Iman Lepage: “I’m representing for Miami. I’m representing for queens like me that came up from nothing to something. I’m putting my best foot forward, and I hope I make everyone proud.”

Making their debut on the reality completion show this friday, January 5th on MTV.

Mhi’ya Iman Lepage: “It was mind-blowing for me because I’m being judged right there on the spot, even though I’ve done pagents. But this is something totally different. Like, the whole world is looking at you.”

But the tea is, she’s up against another miami powerhouse.

Mhi’ya Iman Lepage: “We never hung out of anything so going there, we got to know each other more. And, you know…”

Alex Miranda: “Haha. I can’t wait… Haha. I can’t wait to see whatever that means.”

Although, no one is coming with Mhi’ya’s not so-secret weapon.

Mhi’ya Iman Lepage: “I don’t know what took over me to try it in heels. I did it, succeeded. That’s when queen of flips was born.”

Alex Miranda: “This is the olympics of drag. But you’re also an athlete. And that’s an incredible advantage.”

Mhi’ya Iman Lepage: “I’m super excited. This is something that i’ve always dreamed about doing, showcasing my talent to the world. And now everyone is actually ging to see it.”

She can do 15 in a row… in heels.

Mhi’ya Iman Lepage: “There’s only one queen of flips.”

But she didn’t say anything about king of flips.

Mhi’ya Iman Lepage: “It’s all about upper strength when you’re doing flips, period.”

So let me just claim my title here at R House in Wynwood.

Mhi’ya Iman Lepage: “So you basically go…”

Alex Miranda: “And hope for the best.”

Mhi’ya Iman Lepage: “Whoo.”

Mhi’ya Iman Lepage: “You did it. Those flips as flat as his [explicit].”

Alex Miranda: “What?”

I’m going to redeem it, with the clappers.

Alex Miranda: “Mhi’ya… If you’ve ever seen her show, she does a little like… A little like this, right? Ahh.”

Just never try this at home, even under guided supervision.

