From movie makers to musicians, Miami has inspired many artists over the years. Capturing the magic of the Magic City has produced some great art. Deco sat down with a local rapper whose love of the 305 — no matter how crazy this place is — powers all his songs.

Brandon Redd is all about connection. His raps hit on subjects we’re all dealing with.

Brandon Redd: “What I write is always personal experiences. You can either party to it, you can drive your car to it, or you know, whatever mood you may be in. You can typically find something within my music.”

He’s not shy when it comes to hitting up his own abilities.

We caught up with the Miami native at his alma mater, Barry University. He laid out his career plan to be the best there ever was.

Brandon Redd: “I want to be the greatest rapper of all time. I think any great rapper should want that when they come into this industry, so when I project that in my music, that’s just me saying, ‘Hey, like, this is where I wanna be.'”

Brandon’s careful not to let his confidence turn into a turn-off.

Brandon Redd: “I want to be relatable, you know, anybody that comes off super braggadocious, it’s kind of pretentious.”

Musically, he’s not locked in to any particular style. He’ll use whatever it takes to make a track work.

Brandon Redd: “I find different sounds from different genres put together in a hip-hop song makes some of the best music.”

As much as he loves producing and recording, performing live gives him his biggest kick.

Brandon Redd: “That’s the point where you can be like, ‘All right, guys, here it is, this is the song,’ and you can put your own energy into it, and I think the reaction that you get from that is like the best feeling in the world.”

Living and working in the Magic City is exactly on point for him.

Brandon Redd: “When I tell you I’m a diehard Miamian, like, I love the city to death.”

It’s that love of the 305 that you can hear in every one of Brandon’s tracks.

Brandon Redd: “When I produce music, when I write songs, I do it from a standpoint of just trying to incorporate the heart of the city.”

