One viral dance has taken over TikTok, Instagram, you name it. It’s to Tinashe’s sexy summer song, “Nasty,” but it wasn’t until one dancer posted his choreography online that the bop bumped up the Billboard charts.

So I partnered up with Coral Gables dance studio Miami Movement Company to learn … or try, at least.

If you’ve been on social media this past month or so…

Tinashe (singing): “I’ve been a nasty girl, nasty. I’ve been a nasty girl, nasty. I’ve been a nasty girl, nasty.”

You’ve probably seen this viral dance.

Tinashe (singing): “I’ve been a nasty, nasty, nasty, nasty.”

Rene Rodriguez, Miami Movement Company: “Scrolling through Instagram and TikTok, I definitely saw this video.”

It’s TikTok user Nates.Vibe’s take on Tinashe’s hit, “Nasty.”

Tinashe (singing): “I’ve been a nasty girl, nasty.”

It’s such a vibe, to learn we needed…

Tinashe (singing): “Somebody with a good technique, technique.”

That’s Rene from Miami Movement Company in Coral Gables.

Rene Rodriguez: “Miami Movement Company is really special because not only do we have an amazing kids program, where they get to learn all styles of dance and even get to compete and perform in local community events. We also have a great adult program — everything from, like, jazz to contemporary to salsa to acro, hip-hop.”

Which is where the “Nasty Girl” dance comes in.

Tinashe (singing): “I’ve been a nasty, nasty, nasty.”

Rene Rodriguez: “This dance is really grounded, and it’s in the hips, so a lot of hip rolls, a lot of tight, isolated movement. And a lot of sass.”

Tinashe (singing): “I’ve been a nasty girl, nasty. I’ve been a nasty girl, nasty. I’ve been a nasty girl.”

Rene Rodriguez: “We did give it our own little twist, so we’re going to make it a full eight-count of choreography.”

Rene Rodriguez (teaching Alex): “Open to the front. To the front. Yeah. for sure. Around and around and around. and then this next part, you’re going to kind of lift your shirt a little bit. And then we’re going to go left, right, left. And then you’re going to kind of like go over the hill, over the hill. And the hit. Your hip is pushing out. Push out and the out.”

And here goes probably nothing.

[Alex, Rene and another dancer do the “Nasty” dance.]

Rene Rodriguez: “Your alter ego came out.”

Alex Miranda: “I don’t know if it’s that alter, though, to be honest.”

OK, but I could have used more time.

Rene Rodriguez: “I would say two, maybe three lessons, you could have it really tight.”

All right, I’ll sign up for a real class.

Isabel Llanes, Miami Movement Company: “We’re very welcoming to anybody that steps in these doors, no matter what level they are.”

Rene Rodriguez: “What’s fun about these dances is, it doesn’t need to be perfect for you to have a good time.”

