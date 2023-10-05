The ’90s grunge trend is making a comeback … just with a little more glam. Think dark smokey eyes, with tons of sparkle and bold lips.

A local Miami makeup artist is showing you how to get the look, just in time for fall.

This makeup trend is where grunge meets glam.

Jazmin Nin: “For the grunge glam makeup trend, when I think of this, it’s bold, dark, smoky. It’s, like, focused on the eyes and the lips.”

“Wednesday” actress Jenna Ortega and front woman for the rockband The Pretty Reckless, Taylor Momsen, are best known for sporting these looks on stage and on the big screen.

Jazmin Nin: “To achieve this look, you’re going to want to stay with the blacks, the grays, the dark browns, the dark burgundies.”

The look is all about being messy but still clean.

That’s where Miami makeup artist Jazmin comes in. She starts with the eyes first.

Jazmin Nin: “To start the grunge eye look, you want to start with a black cream base and then build it up. It’ll start off more grayish, but once you build it up, you’re going to want to use a black shadow to deepen that color. Then we use a fluffy brush to soften up the edges of the eyes.”

For a cat-eye look, you can always clean up the edges, and for an extra pop, sparkles are the way to go.

Jazmin Nin: “Then we use a dark, red rosy tone with sparkles.”

If you really want to make a statement, go with a bold lip.

To finish off the look…

Jazmin Nin: “For the face, you want to keep it matte, little to no blush, no highlights, and you do want to contour the cheekbones. The fun part of this is that you can be as messy as you want and add some glitter, and it still looks great.”

And with all this glam, you’ll be stealing the show, just like Wednesday Addams in this scene.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.