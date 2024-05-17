If you’re watching the hit Netflix show “The Circle” but haven’t made it to the finale yet, this is one big spoiler alert. You can’t blame us — we warned you! Our very own Miami local, Kyle Fuller, is competing … or was. So how did he fare? Deco’s Alex Miranda is dishing with Kyle himself.

Spoiler alert. Yes, it’s coming.

What does it feel like to be within arm’s reach of $100,000, and then lose it? Terrific.

“The Circle” is anything but square.

Kyle Fuller: “I’m really going to seal this deal by sending her this picture of my abs, and telling her right now, ‘Listen, I wish that I am in the hot tub with you right now.'”

You see? The Netflix social media-style competition show, where contestants use strategy to gain status and try to guess who’s a catfish — while flirting with, befriending and secretly rating each other online — wrapped its sixth season.

Kyle Fuller: “When I go for it, I really want to win. I go for it, and that’s just how I am.”

Miami local Kyle Fuller finished in — spoiler alert! — second place.

Kyle Fuller: “The moment I lost, I called my wife, and I was mad. Not gonna lie.”

Meaning, really, really, really close.

Alex Miranda: “How much was it again? A hundred…?”

Kyle Fuller: “A hundred thousand dollars.”

Alex Miranda: “A hundred thousand dollars. OK, moment of silence. All right.”

…to that $100,000 prize.

Kyle Fuller: “I really wanted to win that, because I wanted to start a family with that money, so it was like important to me, you know? But … ahh! Just like you said!”

As the season progressed, Kyle cozied up to Olivia, who ended up taking that prize.

Kyle Fuller: “I knew that she has feelings for me, so I wanted to be able to exploit those feelings and be able to get her ratings up for me.”

Side note: Kyle and his wife, Jackie, agreed that during the show, he pretend to be single in order to increase his chances of winning.

So, after all that time, he was…

Kyle: “Nervous about how I’m going to tell her that I’m married in the finale when I see her face to face, and what do you know?”

Alex Miranda: “Little do you know.”

Kyle Fuller: “Little do I know, comes out Brandon.”

Yes, Brandon. Not Olivia. He was a catfish! Olivia doesn’t exist.

Kyle Fuller: “It’s complete opposites. From a blonde in a car, to a 37-year-old man balding right now. I was like, ‘What is going on?'”

What was that sweet little pillow talk again?

Kyle Fuller: “I was calling him, ‘I’m your teddy.'”

Oh, right. Teddy.

Kyle Fuller: “Because I said I have a nice soft side inside.”

Awkward!

Kyle Fuller: “I didn’t hold it against him. I gave him a big ol’ hug, and I told him that he absolutely deserved it. Because if I didn’t win, he definitely did.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s all about playing the game, right?”

Kyle Fuller: “Absolutely.”

Kyle’s wife, Jackie, told me she found the whole thing hysterical and preferred that Olivia was really Brandon in the end.

