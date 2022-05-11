Celebs flocked to Miami for the Miami Grand Prix, and when in Miami you gotta eat and you gotta party.

Just like David Beckham, Lebron James and Jamie Foxx.

Life’s a beach at Carbone.

The 4- star restaurant upped its star power recently when Lebron, David Beckham, Jamie Foxx Dwade , Gabrielle Union, and Miami’s own DJ Khaled hit the eatery for their Carbone beach supper club event.

DJ Khaled: “They created something special I’m excited about this, love bless up.”

Sure the drinks and food were flowing but the stars seemed more interested in each other.

I meaN look how many pictures they took!

Good thing Wyclef brought his “a” game and had them dancing or we’re sure they would still be posing for photos.

Okay now that we know his name.

The “dee oh double gee” had party-goers moving to his beats inside E11EVEN Miami because he knows folks from the Magic City understand the assignment.

Snoop Dogg: “Always a treat to be back in Miami, it’s a beautiful thing, the people out here, the weather, the environment, it’s a love thing.”

We love you too!

FOR MORE INFO:

Carbone

49 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

carbonemiami.com

E11EVEN

29 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132

11miami.com

